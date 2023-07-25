Remnant 2 Archetypes define the core of your gameplay. If you choose Challenger, get ready for action-intensive close-quarters combat with little time to think. If you choose Hunter, your aim must be really sharp. If you choose Handler, as I did, you just let your dog do the work while you pretend you know what you’re doing.

If you’re a new player, it will look like all you have are up to five Archetypes to choose from. While this is true for new characters, you can actually unlock another five with items you find while you play. On top of that, there’s an unconfirmed Archetype that hardcore players are still struggling to discover.

All Remnant 2 Archetypes and unlock methods

Here’s the full list of Archetypes in Remnant 2 and how to unlock them. I added a brief description of each one after the table.

Starting Archetypes

Medic

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Medic Archetype is focused on healing support for yourself and your allies. It lets your character create healing areas on the ground and shield friends around you, making it great to play with friends and even solo, if you want to face tank some mobs. It’s a worthwhile Archetype for new players.

Challenger

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Do you want to be a tank in Remnant 2? Are you sure? Well, good luck. You have the Challenger Archetype to help you on your way, disrupting enemies and getting some decent damage bonuses while attacking enemies from up close. If you’re an action RPG noob like me, who struggles with combat timings, steer away from this one.

Hunter

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hunter is a great Archetype for shooter experts who love to destroy hordes of enemies from a distance. It excels at long-range combat, which is great if you’re playing with a friend who can tank enemies for you. If you’re playing solo, you will probably be quickly surrounded by mobs and struggle to handle them. That’s the only reason I personally don’t like the Hunter.

Handler

Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t have a friend to play Remnant 2 with, get a dog with the Handler Archetype. It does a bit of everything: Your dog can tank and deal damage, you can shoot from safety, and your furry friend can even resurrect you once you’re downed. The Handler can really do it all and is a great starting solo Archetype.

Unlockable Archetypes

Gunslinger

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gunslinger is a starting Archetype for those who pre-ordered Remnant 2, but it must be unlocked if you didn’t. This Archetype’s focus is on great firepower and ammo economy, giving your character faster reload times and even infinite ammunition for a short time under the right conditions. If you want to shoot first and ask questions later, pick the Gunslinger.

Explorer

The Explorer is an endgame Archetype for those who really like the exploration side of Remnant 2. You can only unlock it after beating the game and asking Wallace to craft the Golden Compass, which will let you equip this Archetype. Its perks are all about finding and dropping rarer loot, which is essential if you want to collect all the gear in the game.

Engineer

Like most engineers in RPGs and action games, the Engineer Archetype in Remnant 2 can deploy turrets to attack enemies. You have a Vulcan Cannon, a Flamethrower, and an Impact Cannon, which is a pretty good arsenal to help you clear mobs fast in any area.

Invader

The Invader Archetype is fast. It’s all about making your character evade faster, better, and moving around more efficiently. You can place Decoys to distract enemies while you attack them from a better angle, automatically perform perfect dodges, and even get damage buffs for doing that. It’s a great Archetype if you like dynamic gameplay.

Summoner

If you like the Handler because of the dog, you will have a blast with even more companions to help you fight. The Summoner Archetype can control Hollow, Flyer, and Reaver minions that will attack enemies and that can be sacrificed for extra damage and a literal explosive finisher.

Alchemist

The Alchemist Archetype lets you gain bonuses from using consumables, starting with its Prime Perk, which lets you have three additional Concoction buffs active. It can apply buffs to allies by using some of these consumables, making the Alchemist a great team player.

Unconfirmed Archetypes

Archon

The Archon Archetype is such a mystery that we don’t even know its real name. All we know is that players claim to have found references to it in the Remnant 2 game files and that a giant red door in the Labyrinth might have something to do with the unlocking process. Up until this point, nobody really knows how to unlock it or what its perks and skills look like.

How to dual Archetype

You can equip two Archetypes at the same time in Remnant 2 after you collect 10 Trait Points on your character. You then need to obtain an Engram for the Archetype you want to equip as your secondary. The only difference between the Prime and Secondary Archetypes is that you can only use the Prime Perk of your Prime Archetype.

For example, I’m running the Handler as my Prime Archetype with Challenger as my Secondary. That means my access to the Challenger Prime Perk, Die Hard, is locked. If I want to use it, I’ll have to move Challenger to the Prime Archetype slot. Moving Engrams around and changing your Archetype is free and can be done at any time once you unlock the ability to dual Archetype.

About the author