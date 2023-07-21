Which class should you play in Remnant 2 – full Archetypes guide

Remnant 2 gives you lots of options when it comes to what class you wish to play. With five classes to choose from, this can be an important choice, setting your tone and tactics for the start of the game. All classes start the game with fixed abilities that unlock as you rank up and a starting set of weapons. This article will break down each class, giving you all the information you need to figure out which one you want to play.

Quick Class Summary

This section will quickly break down the classes into the basic playstyles that each encourages. Keep in mind that weapon mods, mutations, and arsenal options mean that all the classes can do impressive amounts of damage as you play through the game, so don’t feel like you will be locked into certain tactics if you pick any class.

Medic – healing and support, a well-rounded option who can thrive and survive in tough situations.

– healing and support, a well-rounded option who can thrive and survive in tough situations. Gunslinger – great weapon handling, fire rate, and ammo economy. A solid option for people who put weapons first but don’t want to risk it all on critical damage.

– great weapon handling, fire rate, and ammo economy. A solid option for people who put weapons first but don’t want to risk it all on critical damage. Handler – has a pet companion that can get you out of sticky situations. The main focus for this archetype is teamwork, with or without other players.

– has a pet companion that can get you out of sticky situations. The main focus for this archetype is teamwork, with or without other players. Challenger – if you like to get up close and personal and want to be right in the mix, then this is the class for you. Quite punishing, and with a pretty solid skill ceiling, folks with slow reflexes need not apply.

– if you like to get up close and personal and want to be right in the mix, then this is the class for you. Quite punishing, and with a pretty solid skill ceiling, folks with slow reflexes need not apply. Hunter – long-range, precision damage, and capable of marking enemies. If you want to bet the house on your ability to aim, this is for you.

Full Class Breakdowns

Medic

The Medic is focused on healing and support, whether alone or in groups. They specialize in survivability thanks to enhanced healing and Relic effectiveness. Essentially, a medic will just be able to heal more than any other class using the same items, so if you are like me and get hit a lot, this is for you.

Medic Skills

Class Trait: Triage – increases healing mod effectiveness.

– increases healing mod effectiveness. Prime Perk: Regenerator – The Medic regenerates additional Relic charges by healing themselves and allies. You can essentially use your other healing options to keep topping up your Relic.

– The Medic regenerates additional Relic charges by healing themselves and allies. You can essentially use your other healing options to keep topping up your Relic. Wellspring – The Medic channels healing energy into their fist, punching a hole in the ground to create a 3-meter Healing Spring area of effect which restores ten health per second and greatly increases Blight decay rate. It lasts for 15 seconds and has a 60-second cooldown.

– The Medic channels healing energy into their fist, punching a hole in the ground to create a 3-meter Healing Spring area of effect which restores ten health per second and greatly increases Blight decay rate. It lasts for 15 seconds and has a 60-second cooldown. Healing Shield – The Medic quickly expels healing energy to shield all allies within 25 meters for 100% of their maximum health for ten seconds. While shielded, allies regenerate 20% of their max health over the duration. It has a 100-second cooldown.

– The Medic quickly expels healing energy to shield all allies within 25 meters for 100% of their maximum health for ten seconds. While shielded, allies regenerate 20% of their max health over the duration. It has a 100-second cooldown. Redemption – The Medic unleashes a 30-meter shockwave that revives downed allies and restores 50% of their max health over ten seconds. For each additional second holding the skill button, the heal gains an additional 50% (up to 200% max). Revived allies will only receive 50% of the healing amount. If revived, allies cannot be revived again by Redemption for another 180 seconds. This resets at the World Stone or death. Has a cooldown of 120 seconds.

Medic Starting Weapons

The starting weapons for the Medic are the XMG57 Bonesaw, the Service Pistol, and the Steel Flail. The Bonesaw machine gun has a large clip and is good for spraying down groups of enemies, while the Service Pistol gives a great option with reasonable stopping power if enemies get too close. The Steel Flail is a hard-hitting option with a decent arc on the swing, allowing you to deal with swarming groups of monsters.

XMG57 Bonesaw Service Pistol Steel Flail Damage – 12

RPS – 9.5

Magazine – 150

Ideal Range – 19 meters

Falloff Range – 55 meters

Max Ammo – 300

Critical Chance – 10%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – +100%

Stagger Modifier – 0% Damage – 24

RPS – 6.5

Magazine – 9

Ideal Range – 20 meters

Falloff Range – 50 meters

Max Ammo – 90

Critical Chance – 5%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – +105%

Stagger Modifier – 0% Damage – 69

Critical Chance – 4%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – +100%

Stagger Modifier – 6%

Gunslinger

The Gunslinger is all about damage output, firearm handling, and having much more ammo than any other class. If the thought of melee is not for you, and you hate the idea of ranged DPS downtimes, then this is the class you want.

Gunslinger Skills

Prime Perk: Loaded – Activating a Gunslinger Skill instantly reloads both firearms and grants infinite ammo for a short period of time.

– Activating a Gunslinger Skill instantly reloads both firearms and grants infinite ammo for a short period of time. Quick Draw – Pull out your trusty side piece and unload up to six Critical Shots from the hip. Each shot deals 35 base damage and double stagger value. Press the skill button to instantly fire toward all enemies in view within 25 meters. Upon release, rounds will be divided evenly among all targets. You can also hold and release the kill button to manually aim while holding, then release it to fire one powerful shot. This skill has a 40-second cooldown.

– Pull out your trusty side piece and unload up to six Critical Shots from the hip. Each shot deals 35 base damage and double stagger value. Press the skill button to instantly fire toward all enemies in view within 25 meters. Upon release, rounds will be divided evenly among all targets. You can also hold and release the kill button to manually aim while holding, then release it to fire one powerful shot. This skill has a 40-second cooldown. Sidewinder – Calls upon the power of the Desert Sidewinder snake to increase ADS movement speed and draw/swap speed by 50%. Cycling weapons will automatically reload the incoming firearm. It lasts for 12 seconds and has an 80-second cooldown.

– Calls upon the power of the Desert Sidewinder snake to increase ADS movement speed and draw/swap speed by 50%. Cycling weapons will automatically reload the incoming firearm. It lasts for 12 seconds and has an 80-second cooldown. Bulletstorm – Unleashes the full power and speed of the Gunslinger. Increase fire rate by 20%, and reload speed by 50%. It affects all ranged weapons and lasts for 20 seconds. Single-shot weapons become fully automatic, and kills will instantly reload your weapon. While Bows and Crossbows do not become fully automatic, they will gain 15% critical damage and a 50% projectile speed buff. This skill has a 60-second cooldown.

Gunslinger Starting Weapons

The starting weapons for the Gunslinger are the Wrangler 1860 Long Gun, The Western Classic Handgun, and the Scrap Hatchet. All these weapons options are quite hard-hitting and will shine with the various skills of the Gunslinger. For a starting mod, it’s a good idea to take Healing Shot when you can make it, as this will give you some healing that you will otherwise be lacking.

Wrangler 1860 Western Classic Scrap Hatchet Damage – 55

RPS – 2.1

Magazine – 10

Ideal Range – 25 meters

Falloff Range – 70 meters

Max Ammo – 50

Critical Chance – 10%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – +110%

Stagger Modifier – 0% Damage – 32

RPS – 5

Magazine – 6

Ideal Range – 18 meters

Falloff Range – 48 meters

Max Ammo – 66

Critical Chance – 5%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – +105%

Stagger Modifier – 5% Damage – 57

Critical Chance – 6%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – +105%

Stagger Modifier – 0%

Handler

The Handler has a dog companion, allowing you to get some teamwork going even while playing solo. It also helps to add a little bit of survivability, as your pet can help you out of some very sticky situations. The Handler also comes with some in-built healing options, thanks to the companion.

Handler Skills

Class Trait: Kinship – Reduces friendly fire damage.

– Reduces friendly fire damage. Prime Perk: Bonded – When the Handler is downed, their Companion will attempt to revive them.

– When the Handler is downed, their Companion will attempt to revive them. Guard Dog – Companions will follow the Handler and generate 15% increased Threat while attacking. All damage to them is reduced by 20%. Threat affects the likelihood that enemies aggro to a character. Activating the skill with a single press will have the companion attack enemies at the target location. You can target using the reticle. Double-tapping the skill button will return the companion to the Handler. Holding the skill button will cause the companion to howl, reducing enemy damage by 15% to all allies within 20 meters. This lasts for 20 seconds. The skill has a cooldown of 90 seconds.

– Companions will follow the Handler and generate 15% increased Threat while attacking. All damage to them is reduced by 20%. Threat affects the likelihood that enemies aggro to a character. Activating the skill with a single press will have the companion attack enemies at the target location. You can target using the reticle. Double-tapping the skill button will return the companion to the Handler. Holding the skill button will cause the companion to howl, reducing enemy damage by 15% to all allies within 20 meters. This lasts for 20 seconds. The skill has a cooldown of 90 seconds. Support Dog – Companion will follow the Handler and continuously heal allies within a 3.5-meter radius for 0.25 of max health each second. Single tap, double tap, and hold work the same as above.

– Companion will follow the Handler and continuously heal allies within a 3.5-meter radius for 0.25 of max health each second. Single tap, double tap, and hold work the same as above. Attack Dog – Companion will follow the Handler and deal 20% additional damage. Single tap, double tap, and hold work the same as above.

Handler Starting Weapons

The starting weapons for the Handler are the Blackmaw AR-47 Long Gun, Tech 22 Handgun, and the Rusted Claws.

Blackmaw AR-47 Tech 22 Rusted Claws Damage – 17

RPS – 7.3

Magazine – 38

Ideal Range – 20 meters

Falloff Range – 60 meters

Max Ammo – 190

Critical Chance – 10%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – +100%

Stagger Modifier – 0% Damage – 8

RPS – 16

Magazine – 30

Ideal Range – 15 meters

Falloff Range – 45 meters

Max Ammo – 270

Critical Chance – 10%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – +100%

Stagger Modifier – -10% (yes, negative 10%) Damage – 51

Critical Chance – 14%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – +110%

Stagger Modifier – -9%

Challenger

The Challenger is for players who love to get up close and personal and don’t mind aggressively switching between melee and close combat range. This is a very risky class and might feel punishing for newer players. Remnant veterans who understand the tide of combat are likely to highly enjoy this class.

Challenger Skills

Class Trait: Strong Back – reduces encumbrance.

– reduces encumbrance. Prime Perk: Die Hard – Upon taking fatal damage, the Challenger brushes off death and returns to battle.

– Upon taking fatal damage, the Challenger brushes off death and returns to battle. War Stomp – Creates a high-impact tremor that deals damage and additional stagger in a forward cone up to 7.5 meters. Deals damage in all directions at point-blank range. Has a 50-second cooldown.

– Creates a high-impact tremor that deals damage and additional stagger in a forward cone up to 7.5 meters. Deals damage in all directions at point-blank range. Has a 50-second cooldown. Juggernaut – Become nearly unstoppable, gaining three stacks of Bulwark, 15% increased movement speed and melee speed, and 50% increased melee damage. Stagger level is reduced by one. Lasts for 25 seconds and has a 60-second cooldown.

– Become nearly unstoppable, gaining three stacks of Bulwark, 15% increased movement speed and melee speed, and 50% increased melee damage. Stagger level is reduced by one. Lasts for 25 seconds and has a 60-second cooldown. Rampage – Enters a heightened state of battle, which increases fire rate by 15%, reload speed by 20%, and movement speed by 10%. Last for 10 seconds. Kills and dealing significant damage grant one stack of Rage, which increases ranged damage by 2.5% per stack. Upon reaching 10 stacks, the Challenger goes Berserk, reloading their current firearm and doubling Rampage effects for 15 seconds. Has a 90-second cooldown.

Challenger Starting Weapons

The starting weapons for the Handler are the AS-10 Bulldog, Silverback Model 500, and the Iron Greatsword.

AS-10 Bulldog Silverback Model 500 Iron Greatsword Damage – 60

RPS – 2.5

Magazine – 12

Ideal Range – 10 meters

Falloff Range – 32 meters

Max Ammo – 60

Critical Chance – 5%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – +100%

Stagger Modifier – 10% Damage – 55

RPS – 2.4

Magazine – 5

Ideal Range – 20 meters

Falloff Range – 60 meters

Max Ammo – 40

Critical Chance – 5%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – +105%

Stagger Modifier – 20% Damage – 105

Critical Chance – 5%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – +95%

Stagger Modifier – 13%

Hunter

The Hunter is the ultimate choice for fans of long-range damage. Solo players should be careful, as surviving some of the more aggressive mob situations can be tough.

Hunter Skills

Class Trait: Long Shot – weapon range bonus.

– weapon range bonus. Prime Perk: Dead to Rights – The Hunter can extend the duration of their active skills by dealing ranged weakspot damage.

– The Hunter can extend the duration of their active skills by dealing ranged weakspot damage. Hunter’s Mark – Increases Hunter’s spatial awareness by casting an aura that automatically applies Mark to all enemies within 35 meters. While senses are heightened, Hunter also gains 15 increased ranged and melee damage. It lasts for 25 seconds with a 70-second cooldown. Mark increases critical damage by 15% against an enemy for all allies.

– Increases Hunter’s spatial awareness by casting an aura that automatically applies Mark to all enemies within 35 meters. While senses are heightened, Hunter also gains 15 increased ranged and melee damage. It lasts for 25 seconds with a 70-second cooldown. Mark increases critical damage by 15% against an enemy for all allies. Hunter’s Focus – Heightens Hunter’s senses which causes aiming at an enemy for 0.01 seconds to apply Mark. Continuously aiming down sights uninterrupted and without shooting for one second causes the Hunter to enter a Focused state. The Focused state will reduce weapon spread, recoil, and sway by 75% and grants 25% ranged and ranged weakspot damage and 10% ranged critical chance.

– Heightens Hunter’s senses which causes aiming at an enemy for 0.01 seconds to apply Mark. Continuously aiming down sights uninterrupted and without shooting for one second causes the Hunter to enter a Focused state. The Focused state will reduce weapon spread, recoil, and sway by 75% and grants 25% ranged and ranged weakspot damage and 10% ranged critical chance. Hunter’s Shroud – Hunter becomes Shrouded, reducing enemy awareness and making them harder to hit while moving. Attacking or activating a mod or skill will instantly exit Shroud. Exiting Shroud applies Mark to all enemies within 10 meters and grants Ambush for two seconds. Ambush increases ranged and melee damage by 50% which diminishes over its duration. Ranged and Melee attacks apply Mark. Hunter will automatically Shroud again after 1.15 seconds if no offensive action is taken. Has a 90-second cooldown.

Hunter Starting Weapons

The starting weapons for the Handler are the Huntmaster M1, Repeater Pistol, and the Steel Sword.

Huntermaster M1 Repeater Pistol Steel Sword Damage – 70

RPS – 1.5

Magazine – 7

Ideal Range – 27 meters

Falloff Range – 75 meters

Max Ammo – 42

Critical Chance – 5%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – +110%

Stagger Modifier – 5% Damage – 15

RPS – 7.5

Magazine – 15

Ideal Range – 18 meters

Falloff Range – 52 meters

Max Ammo – 150

Critical Chance – 5%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – +105%

Stagger Modifier – -10% Damage – 56

Critical Chance – 7%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – +100%

Stagger Modifier – 2%

