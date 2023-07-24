How to unlock the Hunter archetype in Remnant 2

Players in Remnant 2 have an abundance of options to choose from when it comes to archetypes and the Hunter is likely to be a popular choice.

The only returning archetype from Remnant: From the Ashes in Remnant 2, the Hunter archetype is great at dealing a vast amount of damage from range—though solo players may struggle.

With a boost to weak spot damage and a knack for picking off enemies from a distance, Hunter is a great choice for anyone playing multiplayer with their friends.

If you’re after the Hunter archetype in Remnant 2, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know.

How do you unlock the Hunter archetype in Remnant 2?

The Hunter archetype is one of the four base options available at the start of Remnant 2 along with the Handler, Challenger, and Medic.

To unlock the Hunter archetype in Remnant 2, players must speak to Brabus in Ward 13 to receive the Rusty Medal for 1,500 scrap.

You then need to take the Rusty Medal to Wallace, paying a further 1,000 scrap to turn the item into an archetype you can equip in the upper-left section of the character menu if it is your first archetype.

If it is your second archetype, follow the same steps as above but equip the archetype into the upper-right section of the character menu.

What are the Hunter archetype perks in Remnant 2?

The Hunter archetype thrives in long-range combat situations and specializes in using snipers and other weapons to inflict damage to weak spots. The Hunter archetype has the following perks:

Dead to Rights : The Prime Perk, results in an extension of the duration of active Hunter skills after dealing a specified amount of Ranged Weakspot Damage.

: The Prime Perk, results in an extension of the duration of active Hunter skills after dealing a specified amount of Ranged Weakspot Damage. Deadeye : The Damage Perk, provides a boost to Ranged Damage and Weakspot Damage.

: The Damage Perk, provides a boost to Ranged Damage and Weakspot Damage. Return to Sender : The Team Perk, results in an increase in ammo drops and, once upgraded, significantly improves the chance of ammo drops.

: The Team Perk, results in an increase in ammo drops and, once upgraded, significantly improves the chance of ammo drops. Urgency : The Utility Perk, provides a boost to Reload Speed after a kill. Once upgraded, a boost is also applied to Movement Speed after a kill.

: The Utility Perk, provides a boost to Reload Speed after a kill. Once upgraded, a boost is also applied to Movement Speed after a kill. Intuition: The Relic Perk, results in an extended duration of any active Hunter skill.

All Hunter skills in Remnant 2

Hunter’s Mark – Increases Hunter’s spatial awareness by casting an aura that automatically applies Mark to all enemies within 35 meters. While senses are heightened, Hunter also gains 15 increased ranged and melee damage. It lasts for 25 seconds with a 70-second cooldown. Mark increases critical damage by 15 percent against an enemy for all allies.

– Increases Hunter’s spatial awareness by casting an aura that automatically applies Mark to all enemies within 35 meters. While senses are heightened, Hunter also gains 15 increased ranged and melee damage. It lasts for 25 seconds with a 70-second cooldown. Mark increases critical damage by 15 percent against an enemy for all allies. Hunter’s Focus – Heightens Hunter’s senses, which causes aiming at an enemy for 0.01 seconds to apply Mark. Continuously aiming down sights uninterrupted and without shooting for one second causes the Hunter to enter a Focused state. The Focused state will reduce weapon spread, recoil, and sway by 75 percent and grants 25 percent ranged and ranged weak spot damage and 10 percent ranged critical chance.

– Heightens Hunter’s senses, which causes aiming at an enemy for 0.01 seconds to apply Mark. Continuously aiming down sights uninterrupted and without shooting for one second causes the Hunter to enter a Focused state. The Focused state will reduce weapon spread, recoil, and sway by 75 percent and grants 25 percent ranged and ranged weak spot damage and 10 percent ranged critical chance. Hunter’s Shroud – Hunter becomes Shrouded, reducing enemy awareness and making them harder to hit while moving. Attacking or activating a mod or skill will instantly exit Shroud. Exiting Shroud applies Mark to all enemies within 10 meters and grants Ambush for two seconds. Ambush increases ranged and melee damage by 50 percent, which diminishes over its duration. Ranged and Melee attacks apply Mark. Hunter will automatically Shroud again after 1.15 seconds if no offensive action is taken. Has a 90-second cooldown.

