One of the many secrets in Remnant 2 is the unlockable character archetypes you can get from playing. The Archon is apparently one of them, and even though players have a general idea of how to get it, nobody has been able to unlock it so far. All they think they know is that it’s tied to the Labyrinth map, the Corrupted status effect, and a Master Key, but it’s not as simple as just adding these up.

Here’s everything we know about the Archon archetype in Remnant 2.

Does the Archon archetype exist in Remnant 2?

Yes, the Archon archetype exists, at least in the game files. One Reddit user found references to it while exploring the game’s data, which shows objects like “Archetype_Select_Archon” and other names tied to Archon, like “Magic Plasma,” “Reality Rune,” and “Havoc Form.” I personally guess these are related to the archetype’s Prime Perk or Traits.

Another player is compiling all Remnant 2 unlockables, and they found that Archon is connected to The Labyrinth, a Master Key, and the Corrupted status effect.

You apparently have to use the Master Key you get from killing one of the bosses in The Labyrinth to open a red door while being Corrupted. Despite the efforts of these two players, players claimed in different posts that they grabbed the key and were able to somehow get Corrupted in the Labyrinth. It’s hard, I tried but still couldn’t open the door. So far, there have been no reports of any player unlocking the Archon, despite all the pieces of the puzzle apparently being available.

The red door mystery in the Labyrinth

Theories around the Remnant 2 community say you should unlock the Archon archetype once you open the red door in the labyrinth. It’s the one you find after jumping on the invisible platform from the portal that shifts every few seconds. Opening the door is where players have been keeping their attention.

Some think the Enigma handgun might have something to do with it. It’s a weapon you can craft after you get the Cypher Rod from the same area of the red door and take it to Ava at Ward 13 to craft it. I crafted this gun and tried using it on the door, with and without the mod, with three different relic effects on, and nothing happened. I also tried hitting the door with the Labyrinth’s melee weapon, the Labyrinth Staff, to no success.

Other players claim that have interacted with the door with the Master Key in hand while corrupted by the data in the last zone, and the door still didn’t open.

Less hopeful players think only those who have completed the game and beaten the final boss might be able to find a specific Master Key or any other missing puzzle piece to unlock the Archon archetype, though no players in the endgame have reported unlocking it.

Everything we know so far about the Archon archetype

Since nobody has reported unlocking the Archon yet, all information we have comes from data from the game files. They point to Archon being a lightning-based archetype with skills related to “Lightning,” “Plasma, and “Electric” modifiers.

Two of the objects found in the game file mention “Shield,” which could mean the Archon can protect themselves or their allies. There are no ability descriptions in the files, so this is all information we have about the archetype at the moment. Until then, you should try unlocking the latest secret Archetype found, the Invader.

