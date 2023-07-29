Remnant 2 dataminers crack open a new hidden archetype—exactly as devs intended

Datamining in gaming has a storied history—and not a lot of it good—but Remnant 2 developers Gunfire Games are leaning into the controversial topic after it was discovered on June 28 that a major component of the game was specifically locked deep inside Remnant 2’s files.

Even since the official release on July 25, avid Remnant 2 fans have been playing the game in record numbers, and as can be expected with any major release, some went so far as to datamine the backend of the game. In doing so, they discovered a hidden archetype that was inaccessible to players at the beginning of the game.

Players rushed to social media to reveal the discovery and method, which has quite a convoluted setup and list of requirements. But, the reward is more than worth it—the Archon archetype. The Archon class specializes in mastering Weapon Mods and Mod Power generation while the abilities are centered around the control of electricity and lightning.

Game files found as early as July 24 by those who had access to Remnant 2 during the prerelease pointed toward the existence of the Archon archetype but it had not been officially announced as part of the base game. Now, we know why.

Even more shocking (no pun intended), the idea behind hiding the Archon archetype in the game’s files was intentional, as revealed by Remnant 2’s principal designer Ben Cureton. Stating there was no way the team could stop datamining, he and the devs embraced the idea of hiding a full class in the backend.

“To unlock the Archon in Remnant 2, one must penetrate the code itself,” Cureton said, adding the archetype’s method of acquisition can now be shared among the community by those with “the ability to see between worlds.”

In short, a player must collect a certain set of equipment and weapons to earn the Aura of Corruption. After this, the player can enter a labyrinth titled “The Backrooms” via the Corrupted Biome portal and the hidden red door. After finding a few items, the player can unlock the Archon archetype at Wallace in Ward 13.

The journey to unlocking Archon has been overwhelmingly described as “genius” and “innovative” by the community and has only boosted interest in the title, which smashed its prequel for player count on its opening day.

Remnant 2’s newly-discovered easter egg is a refreshing take on datamining in video games. Between other developers actively shutting down dataminers in their tracks, to discussions that divide communities over competitive integrity, it’s an exciting take on additional game content and will no doubt be leaving fans asking, “What’s next?”

