This Remnant 2 build will literally make you invincible but only until it’s patched

Remnant 2 is a shooting game that will throw countless enemies at you, and having solid gear is key to winning those fights.

In a Reddit thread from July 27, a player shared an example of a gear set that will make you basically invincible in the game by reaching 100 percent damage reduction.

To prove they became invincible in Remnant 2, they showed their full gear in detail and a short combat scene where they didn’t take any damage.

They took off their outfit gear to get more elusive and obtained the damage reduction and armor required from accessories and bonuses. They actually put a lot of effort into farming the perfect stats to become totally invulnerable to damage.

The player explained the game included an 80 percent damage reduction cap they bypassed by getting a certain percentage of armor in relation to the other stat.

They explained they could get more by remaining under the 80-percent damage reduction and compensating the rest with armor.

“When toying with low-life gear I took far less damage. When my flat DR reached higher than 80% I still continued to reduce my damage taken,” the thread’s author wrote. “At this point, I removed the armor as it did nothing and put on the Amber Moonstone (25% DR when <30% hp).”

“Upgrading to mythic DR fragment (+5%) made me reach 100% (and being able to remove one point from Barkskin trait). Getting this fragment upgraded is the hardest part considering that you need to up to 10 all archetypes,” they added.

In combination with more damage reduction items and bonuses, it made them basically invincible—the only issue is that they don’t deal much damage, which can make fights longer.

Remnant 2 players who are willing to experiment with this damage reduction cap bypass will have to farm a lot of dungeons to get the stats required to make it work.

And even if they succeed, it’s possible the developer fixes it with a patch in the near future. Now that the strategy has been shared, the days of this strategy might be counted.

