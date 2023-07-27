Remnant 2 proves it’s a successful sequel smashing previous game’s player count in just one day

Being the highly-anticipated sequel of Remnant: From the Ashes, Remnant 2 has currently peaked at 83,753 concurrent players, as per SteamDB.

Released on July 25, Remnant 2 took just about a single day to dominantly overtake its predecessor’s highest records, where From the Ashes only ever had 48,194 concurrent players in its lifespan. The star successor of the franchise has also surpassed 100,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch.

Remnant 2 was also the highest-grossing premium game on Steam for the week of July 18 to 25 when it came to sales. The title even outperformed behemoths in the scene such as PUBG and Apex Legends. Remnant 2 also currently holds the ninth spot in Steambase’s most popular game list on their homepage.

Despite the amazing opening week and general positive feedback for the game, Remnant 2 hasn’t been resistant to criticism, with the playerbase and various game critics pointing out the annoying performance issues that the game shows.

According to the game’s studio, Gunfire Games, Remnant 2 was designed with “upscaling in mind,” which ultimately resulted in low FPS without software like FSR and DLSS, even on the more high-end hardware. Unfortunately, the console versions of the game aren’t free of these performance issues either.

Related: Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition: Is it worth it? Price, items, and more

Keeping this major drawback in mind, Remnant 2 has still had a massively impressive launch, which shouldn’t be too surprising as From the Ashes was quite well-received too. The game currently holds a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, while the PC version also has an average score of 80 on Metacritic.

About the author