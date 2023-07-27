Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition: Is it worth it? Price, items, and more

Remnant 2 has been officially released for all players and systems and the reviews are quite positive. As such, many gamers who were on the fence about buying the game might be looking into purchasing one of the versions of Remnant 2, which includes the Ultimate Edition.

The Ultimate Edition is the most expensive edition of the third-person shooter, coming in at $70 USD. This is an extra $30 compared to the standard edition and an extra $10 to the Digital Deluxe Edition. Obviously, if players are going to spend an additional $30, they want to know if they’re getting the best bang for their buck.

Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition contents

For starters, let’s go over exactly what you’re receiving when you purchase the Ultimate Edition. As previously stated, this edition costs $70 and includes access to the base game, as well as the following items:

Remnant 2 DLC Bundle

Survival Pack

Elder Armor Set

Radiant Armor Set

Void Armor Set

One other major perk of the Ultimate Edition was that players who pre-ordered it were able to access Remnant 2 a few days before its official release in late July. However, at the time of writing, the game has already been released meaning the early access bonus is no longer a part of the edition.

Is the Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition worth it?

Looking at the list of contents, the first item is easily the most important addition to Ultimate Edition. The DLC Bundle for Remnant 2 includes three separate DLC packs that will be released within the first year of the game’s life cycle. These packs include “new story elements, creatures, and environments.” It’s not quite clear exactly what each pack will entail, but it seems they will add new locations and quests to the game as time goes on.

It’s also not clear how much the DLC packs will cost if you only purchase the Standard or Digitial Deluxe Editions. The DLC Bundle is exclusive to the Ultimate Edition, so if you’re planning on playing Remnant 2 for the next year, then that alone will likely make the $70 price tag worth it in the long run.

However, if you’re only going to play Remnant 2 a single time and then never pick it back up again, the Ultimate Edition is not worth the extra money. The survival pack and armor sets don’t change your experience enough to warrant an additional $30. The real prize in the Ultimate Edition is the DLC Bundle, so it’s up to you to decide if you will take part in that post-launch content or not.

