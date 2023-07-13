Is Remnant 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Remnant 2 is a sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes, a third-person shooter, soulslike game that was released mid-2019. As the first game was successful, especially with fans of co-op gameplay, players have been wondering if Remnant 2 will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

All Game Pass owners want to know if the latest titles will be available on their subscription service or not before they officially release. This allows them to plan and decide if they will need to buy a game or if they can simply download it from the Game Pass application. There’s also a question as to when a game will be available through Game Pass, as some developers wait some time after launch to add their game to the service.

Below, you can see what we know about Remnant 2 and the possibility of arriving on Xbox Game Pass.

Will Remnant 2 come to Game Pass?

At this time, the developers at Gunfire Games nor Microsoft have mentioned anything about Remnant 2 coming to Game Pass. While this doesn’t completely rule out the possibility of the game coming to the service, it doesn’t bode well.

Traditionally, if a game is planning to be available on Game Pass, either the developers or Microsoft will make it known months or weeks before launch. In most cases, if nothing is said about a game coming to Game Pass, it usually means the game will not arrive on the service, at least on day one.

This will likely be the case with Remnant 2 unless something drastic changes before its official launch on July 25, 2023. But players can still hope the third-person co-op shooter will come to Game Pass some time in the future.

Remnant 2 is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Players will need to pay the full $50 price for the game if they wish to play it.

