Players in Remnant 2 have several Archetypes to select from but some are harder to get hold of, including the Explorer Archetype.

Explorers in Remnant 2 benefit from some powerful perks that help when farming scrap, materials, or rare items, which makes them a valued member of any party and an ideal Archetype to select.

Boosts from the Explorer not only impact the player themselves but the entire team by providing additional damage and increased movement speed.

The Explorer Archetype, however, takes some time to get your hands on. Here’s what you need to know on how to get the Explorer Archetype in Remnant 2.

How to get the Explorer Archetype in Remnant 2

To unlock the Explorer Archetype, you will have to complete the game for the first time.

After beating the final boss and seeing the credits, you will return to Ward 13 with a new item in your inventory—the Broken Compass.

Head to Wallace in the Ward 13 docks to swap the Broken Compass for a Golden Compass, which costs 10 Lumenite Crystals and 1,000 scrap.

Doing so unlocks the Explorer Archetype in Remnant 2 and you can access the Explorer’s skills and perks by equipping the Golden Compass.

What are the Explorer Archetype perks in Remnant 2?

The Explorer specializes in finding valuable items, with skills and perks to help you on your quest for the best gear.

Lucky is the Prime Perk for the Explorer Archetype, providing an increased chance of spawning additional items and rarer drops when defeating stronger enemies, rising to a massive 35 percent at level 10.

The Scavenger is the Explorer’s Damage Perk, providing an increase to all damage dealt and, once upgraded, provides a five percent Crit Chance while active.

Metal Detector, meanwhile, is the Team Perk for the Explorer and provides an increased drop rate of ammo, currency, and metal for the entire time, while the upgrade increases the chance of consumables being rewarded from chests.

Explorer’s Utility Perk is Prospector, which results in a higher quality of Relic Fragments dropping, while the Relic Perk, Self Discovery, instantly fills the Scavenger stacks and prevents Stack decay.

