All Remnant 2 Traits, effects, and where to get them

Traits in Remnant 2 provide crucial boosts to your build and can be unlocked in a number of ways.

While some are unlocked by default or are part of a specific archetype, other Traits in Remnant 2 can be earned by completing side quests, defeating specific bosses, or even helping teammates.

Players will begin with five Traits—the four given by default and a fifth that is specific to the Archetype you have chosen.

Choices on Traits are not final, as you can redistribute by speaking to Wallace in Ward 13. However, there is no way to simply refund one or two, as the Orb of Undoing completely resets all Traits.

If you’re on the hunt for a specific trait or are looking to know what the available options are, we’ve got you covered.

It should be noted that some of these drops are random, with specific enemies possibly dropping a number of Traits.

All Remnant 2 Trait effects and where to get them

Trait NameEffectHow to get
VigorThree additional Max Health per levelUnlocked by default
EnduranceThree additional Max Endurance per levelUnlocked by default
SpiritMod Power Generation increase by two percent per levelUnlocked by default
ExpertiseReduces Skill Cooldowns by two percent per levelUnlocked by default
KinshipReduces Friendly Fire Damage dealt and received by eight percent per levelHandler Archetype
Strong BackReduces Encumbrance by one per levelChallenger Archetype
LongshotIncreases Weapon Ideal Range by 60cm per levelHunter Archetype
TriageIncreases healing by five percent per levelMedic Archetype
Ammo ReservesIncreases Ammo Reserves by five percent per levelGunslinger Archetype
SwiftnessIncreases Movement Speed by one percent per levelExplorer Archetype
RegrowthIncreases Health Regeneration by 0.15 seconds per levelSummoner Archetype
PotencyIncreases Consumable Duration by 10 percent per levelAlchemist Archetype
AmplitudeIncreases AOE size by five percent per levelDefeat the waves of enemies summoned by the glowing sphere in Labyrinth
Arcane StrikeIncreases Mod Power Generation from Melee Damage by five percent per levelDefeat a world boss in Yaesha
BarkskinIncreases damage reduction by one percent per levelAnswer Meidra’s questions in Yaesha, aligning with Doe
Blood BondSummons absorb one percent of damage taken per levelDefeat the Root Nexus in the Forbidden Grove in Yaesha
BloodstreamIncreases Grey Health Regeneration by 0.3 seconds per levelAnswer Meidra’s questions in Yaesha, aligning with the Ravager.
FitnessIncreases Evade Distance by three percent per levelComplete the Vault of the Formless in N’Erud
FootworkIncreases Movement Speed while aiming by five percent per levelComplete the timed train event at Terminus Station in N’Erud
GluttonIncreases the Use Speed of Consumables and Relics by three percent per levelDefeat the Unclean One in Corsus
HandlingReduces Weapon Spread and Recoil by four percent per levelObtained during the final world
RecoveryIncreases Stamina Regen by three per levelReturn the child to the women in the Cotton’s Kiln area of Losomn
ResonanceIncreases Aura Size by five percent per levelDefeat the Root Nexus in the Forbidden Grove in Yaesha
RevivalistIncreases speed of Reviving and being Revived by five percent per levelRevive teammates in multiplayer 10 times
RuggedIncreases the health of Archetype Summons by 10 percent per level
ScholarIncreases Experience Gain by 1.5 percent per levelDefeat the final boss
ShadeskinIncreases Elemental Damage Resistance by two percent per levelComplete the event at Butcher’s Quarter in Losomn
SiphonerIncreases Lifesteal by 0.3 percent per levelComplete the Rescue the Baby Krall mini side event
WayfarerIncreases Traversal Movement by five percent per levelDefeat a horde boss on Root Earth

