All Remnant 2 Traits, effects, and where to get them

Traits in Remnant 2 provide crucial boosts to your build and can be unlocked in a number of ways.

While some are unlocked by default or are part of a specific archetype, other Traits in Remnant 2 can be earned by completing side quests, defeating specific bosses, or even helping teammates.

Players will begin with five Traits—the four given by default and a fifth that is specific to the Archetype you have chosen.

Choices on Traits are not final, as you can redistribute by speaking to Wallace in Ward 13. However, there is no way to simply refund one or two, as the Orb of Undoing completely resets all Traits.

If you’re on the hunt for a specific trait or are looking to know what the available options are, we’ve got you covered.

It should be noted that some of these drops are random, with specific enemies possibly dropping a number of Traits.

All Remnant 2 Trait effects and where to get them

Trait Name Effect How to get Vigor Three additional Max Health per level Unlocked by default Endurance Three additional Max Endurance per level Unlocked by default Spirit Mod Power Generation increase by two percent per level Unlocked by default Expertise Reduces Skill Cooldowns by two percent per level Unlocked by default Kinship Reduces Friendly Fire Damage dealt and received by eight percent per level Handler Archetype Strong Back Reduces Encumbrance by one per level Challenger Archetype Longshot Increases Weapon Ideal Range by 60cm per level Hunter Archetype Triage Increases healing by five percent per level Medic Archetype Ammo Reserves Increases Ammo Reserves by five percent per level Gunslinger Archetype Swiftness Increases Movement Speed by one percent per level Explorer Archetype Regrowth Increases Health Regeneration by 0.15 seconds per level Summoner Archetype Potency Increases Consumable Duration by 10 percent per level Alchemist Archetype Amplitude Increases AOE size by five percent per level Defeat the waves of enemies summoned by the glowing sphere in Labyrinth Arcane Strike Increases Mod Power Generation from Melee Damage by five percent per level Defeat a world boss in Yaesha Barkskin Increases damage reduction by one percent per level Answer Meidra’s questions in Yaesha, aligning with Doe Blood Bond Summons absorb one percent of damage taken per level Defeat the Root Nexus in the Forbidden Grove in Yaesha Bloodstream Increases Grey Health Regeneration by 0.3 seconds per level Answer Meidra’s questions in Yaesha, aligning with the Ravager. Fitness Increases Evade Distance by three percent per level Complete the Vault of the Formless in N’Erud Footwork Increases Movement Speed while aiming by five percent per level Complete the timed train event at Terminus Station in N’Erud Glutton Increases the Use Speed of Consumables and Relics by three percent per level Defeat the Unclean One in Corsus Handling Reduces Weapon Spread and Recoil by four percent per level Obtained during the final world Recovery Increases Stamina Regen by three per level Return the child to the women in the Cotton’s Kiln area of Losomn Resonance Increases Aura Size by five percent per level Defeat the Root Nexus in the Forbidden Grove in Yaesha Revivalist Increases speed of Reviving and being Revived by five percent per level Revive teammates in multiplayer 10 times Rugged Increases the health of Archetype Summons by 10 percent per level Scholar Increases Experience Gain by 1.5 percent per level Defeat the final boss Shadeskin Increases Elemental Damage Resistance by two percent per level Complete the event at Butcher’s Quarter in Losomn Siphoner Increases Lifesteal by 0.3 percent per level Complete the Rescue the Baby Krall mini side event Wayfarer Increases Traversal Movement by five percent per level Defeat a horde boss on Root Earth

