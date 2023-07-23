Remnant 2 provides the option to play with friends in multiplayer in a cooperative experience so you don’t need to take on the terrors alone.

Providing the added bonus of a more exciting playthrough and an easier time against some of the toughest bosses in the game, playing Remnant 2 in multiplayer is a worthwhile choice.

Co-op in Remnant 2 is available for up to three players to explore the post-apocalyptic world together, though there are a number of steps that need to be completed in order to access multiplayer.

How to play multiplayer with friends in Remnant 2

In order to access multiplayer in Remnant 2, all players must have completed the tutorial mission and unlock the main World Crystal in Ward 13. You’ll know when you have, as the game will notify you when you’re eligible for co-op.

The next step is to check network settings, ensuring you do not have the “Offline” option selected and instead have your session as “Public”, meaning it’s open to anyone, or “Friends Only”, making it only available to friends.

Related: Does Remnant 2 support cross-platform play?

After the above steps are completed, you are now ready to invite friends to your session—although the process of doing so depends on what platform you are playing Remnant 2 on.

How to invite friends to play Remnant 2 on PlayStation

To play multiplayer with friends in Remnant 2 on PlayStation, follow these steps:

Select the option “Party” in Remnant 2 and choose “Start Party”

Send invites to your online friends to join your party

Start the game after your friends have joined

How to invite friends to play Remnant 2 on Xbox

To play multiplayer with friends in Remnant 2 on Xbox, follow these steps:

Select the “Party” option in Remnant 2 and choose “Start Party”

Send invites to your online friends to join your party

Start the game after your friends have joined

Related: Is Remnant 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

How to invite friends to play Remnant 2 on PC

If you are playing on Steam on PC, follow these steps:

Press “Shift + Tab” to see your Steam friend list

Select your friends and click the “Invite to game” option

If you are playing on PC using the Epic Store, follow these steps:

Press “Shift + F3” to see your friend list on Epic

Select your friends and click the “Invite to game” option

About the author