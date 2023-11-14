Remnant 2 devs are in the final stages of crossplay testing

Six months after it first launched, Remnant 2 might finally be getting cross-platform play, after fans have been begging for the feature for some time now.

Remnant 2 devs are in the final stages of testing the game’s crossplay feature, according to word from the devs on the official Gunfire Games Reddit account on Nov. 11. Right now, there is no word on exactly when this feature would land.

This final stage the devs are in with the feature is to make sure everything functions correctly before it launches, so we’d expect to see it go live in the next few months if there are no new hurdles.

What it means is you won’t be getting any crossplay with the Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC that’s dropping on Nov. 14. The good news here is, despite not getting crossplay, there is plenty of fresh content coming and you don’t even need to own the DLC.

Some Remnant 2 players fear that when crossplay does finally arrive it may be limited between certain platforms. However, no news to confirm this either way has been shared yet, so it is likely that the feature to extend across everything, including PlayStation.

Adding crossplay won’t just be handy for those who have friends on different platforms, but it will also expand the player pool and allow everyone to find teammates more easily. This can be an issue in times when the player base dies down, such as between content releases—something Remant 2 has already experienced a little.

News of Gunfire Games exploring the idea of cross-play stems back as far as August, but since then it has been mostly radio silence until this week’s fresh update.

In the meantime, get partied up with your friends on the same platform and prepare to take on the new challenges here with The Awakened King.