You can play Remnant 2’s DLC without buying it

You can drop into The Awakened King in co-op just like any other area.

Remnant 2 launched to an explosive reception in July, and its DLC is just around the corner. The ambitious Soulslike third-person shooter boasts a lengthy campaign, excellent co-op gameplay, and no microtransactions whatsoever, garnering substantial goodwill for developer Gunfire Games.

Understandably, players everywhere are excited to see what unfolds in Remnant 2’s next chapter, with its first DLC The Awakened King launching on Nov. 14, 2023. In a surprising move further enamoring the community, Gunfire Games just announced that fans can play Remnant 2’s DLC in co-op without owning it.

Join DLC owners' games in 'The Awakened King' storyline, even without the DLC! ⚔️ – however, to use any DLC-related items that you acquire, you'll need to pick up a copy for yourself. #Remnant2 #DLC #TheAwakenedKing pic.twitter.com/XVklI0svP0 — Remnant 2 (@Remnant_Game) November 8, 2023

The key difference is that players will need to buy the DLC to use its items, which makes sense. This is a great move from the developer that will only serve to broaden Remnant 2’s appeal. Keeping the DLC open lets players try out the expansion before buying it, and means co-op remains seamless between those with the DLC and those without.

Fans on Reddit called it “another Gunfire Games W,” and we totally agree. Remnant 2 had a few issues at launch, but Gunfire Games was quick to iron them out with bug fixes and balance changes, so the game has retained its sizeable playerbase to this day.

It’s no surprise, then, that Remnant 2’s community is optimistic about the DLC—and the game’s future. “They really seem to DLC right,” the top comment reads. In response, Gunfire Games’ principal designer commented: “We DLC hard.” It’s always great to see developers engaging with fans, and the fact that they’re so confident about their DLC is a great sign.

“These guys have a fan for life b/c the first game was so great. And this has largely just been better. Bring on the DLC,” another commenter replied. I totally agree with this Redditor: After playing Remnant 2 for about 80 hours and thoroughly enjoying it, I’ll happily buy whatever Gunfire Games releases next, even if you can play it for free.