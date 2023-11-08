When does Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC release?

The Awakened King, the first DLC release for Remnant 2, is nearly here for fans of Gunfire Games’ Soulslike, third-person shooter.

After initially making its surprise reveal at the beginning of November, Gunfire Games appears to be wasting little time getting The Awakened King out to the masses. With the studio having confirmed as well that Remnant 2’s second and third DLC installments will be dropping sometime in 2024, The Awakened King is slated to have the Remnant 2 spotlight all to itself at least until the end of the year.

Here’s when you can start diving into the first batch of DLC content for Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC release date

Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC is set to launch on Nov. 14, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

As promised, those who purchased the Ultimate Edition of Remnant 2 will have full access to The Awakened King, as well as the game’s two upcoming DLC packs, at no additional cost. Otherwise, The Awakened King costs $9.99 by itself, or $24.99 as part of the DLC Bundle upgrade that will also include the two other DLCs.

For those on the fence regarding whether or not to fork over the extra bucks, Gunfire Games has revealed a neat feature that appears primed to set Remnant 2 apart from most other titles when it comes to DLC releases. Even if you don’t purchase the DLC yourself, you will still be able to play through the The Awakened King storyline by joining sessions of those who do own it.

The main caveat is that to use any of the DLC-related items you’ve picked up along the way—which presumably includes the engram for the new Ritualist character archetype—you will then need to make the transaction. If you simply want to explore this expanded experience within Losomn solo, it also appears that you will need to buy the DLC.