Does Remnant 2 support cross-platform play?

Remnant 2 is one of the few major releases happening in July 2023, and fans are starting to gear up for their run in the sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes. Before some players can get truly hyped for Remnant 2, though, they need to know if crossplay will be a feature of the game.

One of the most endearing aspects of the Remnant franchise is the fact that it’s built with co-op play in mind. While players can run through the game solo, you are encouraged to take a friend along and fight all the monstrous bosses together. I found it extremely rewarding to play the first Remnant with a friend, as the game is quite difficult and mirrors a soulslike title.

Of course, it’s much simpler for players to start a co-op game if crossplay is enabled, as this allows friends to play with each other regardless of what system they are using. Read on for all the details we know about crossplay in Remnant 2 so far.

Is crossplay supported in Remnant 2?

At the time of writing, developer Gunfire Games has not made any mention of crossplay being included or left out of Remnant 2. While this does leave the door open for both possibilities, the lack of announcement likely means that crossplay won’t be supported at launch on July 25. If this holds true, then PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 users will have to play with only those on their platform.

Traditionally, developers like to announce positive and fan-favorite features of their games well in advance of the release date. For example, we have already seen multiple trailers showcasing the co-op features in Remnant 2, alongside several new worlds players can travel to and explore.

Up to this point, none of the marketing material for Remnant 2 has included anything regarding crossplay, suggesting the feature simply isn’t being developed or won’t be ready for launch. I would lean toward thinking the latter, as the first Remnant game had full crossplay functionality between PC and Xbox players. It would seem likely that the developer would at least include some form of crossplay later down the line, even if it does just involve two of three available platforms.

For now, though, it seems that PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 players will either have to partake in co-op with other users on their platform or go at Remnant 2 solo.

About the author