If you’re looking to play Remnant 2 with a furry companion, then unlocking the Handler Archetype is exactly what you need.

Handlers can provide buff to teammates in Movement Speed and have faster reviving, though the biggest, and best, feature of the Handler Archetype is the addition of a dog to fight alongside you in Remnant 2.

Whether playing alone or in multiplayer, having the dog Companion provides a significant boost and is well worth your effort.

If you’ve decided you need a man’s best friend in this post-apocalyptic landscape, then we’ve got all the details you need on how to unlock the Handler Archetype.

How to unlock the Handler Archetype in Remnant 2

The Handler Archetype is one of the four base options available at the start of Remnant 2 along with the Hunter, Challenger, and Medic.

To unlock the Handler Archetype in Remnant 2, players must visit Mudtooth in Ward 13 and purchase the Old Whistle for 1,500 scrap.

You then need to take the Old Whistle to Wallace, paying a further 1,000 scrap to turn the item into an Archetype you can equip in the upper-left section of the character menu if it is your first Archetype.

If it is your second Archetype, follow the same steps as above but equip the Archetype into the upper-right section of the character menu.

What are the Handler Archetype perks in Remnant 2?

The Handler Archetype utilizes a dog companion, with abilities that revolve around it and specializes in teamwork. The perks are as follows:

the Utility Perk, provides both the Handler and the Companion with increased revive speed. Once upgraded, you receive 50 percent less damage when reviving. Best Friend, the Relic Perk, fully restores the Companion’s health when using a Relic. Once uprgaded, the Companion also receives 25 percent increased damaged and 35 percent increased Damage Resistance.

All Handler skills in Remnant 2

Guard Dog – Companions will follow the Handler and generate 15 percent increased Threat while attacking. All damage to them is reduced by 20 percent. Threat affects the likelihood that enemies aggro to a character. Activating the skill with a single press will have the companion attack enemies at the target location. You can target using the reticle. Double-tapping the skill button will return the companion to the Handler. Holding the skill button will cause the companion to howl, reducing enemy damage by 15 percent to all allies within 20 meters. This lasts for 20 seconds. The skill has a cooldown of 90 seconds.

