Remnant 2 – Should you kill or revive the doe?

There are a number of choices to be made in Remnant 2. If you don’t want to go in blind and potentially cost yourself some sweet loot or lore, then you may be wondering if you should kill or revive the doe.

Should you revive or kill the doe on Yaesha?

While traveling on Yaesha, Remnant 2’s strange, wooded land, you may run into the Corrupted Ravager, a powerful creature in Remnant lore. Veterans will have fought the Ravager in the first game and might have thought the wicked wolf had been dealt with for good. It looks like the Ravager actually made good on his promise to align itself with The Root if it ever came for him. Now in Corrupted form, the Ravager is more powerful than ever and has managed to overcome the Doe, the spirit of life and light on Yaesha.

What happens if you revive the Doe

If you wish to revive the Doe, that means defeating the Corrupted Ravager. This is no easy battle, and you can start it by shooting the evil beast. When you defeat the Ravager, you will receive a trait point, a Crimson Membrane crafting material. The Crimson Membrane is used to craft the Merciless Long Gun at McCabe on Ward 13. It comes with the Bloodline mod that will fire a massive blast of energy that goes through anything in its path. You will also get the Doe’s Antler that will allow you to make the Red Doe Staff.

What happens if you kill the Doe

If you kill the Doe, which you can do by shooting it, you are siding with the Corrupted Ravager. You won’t be able to fight it, and the Doe will die. You get a trait point and the Ravager’s Mark amulet which will increase your damage to Bleeding targets.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This also has a huge impact on Yaesha, and essentially you sentence the world to a slow death. The Corrupted Ravager can now do whatever it pleases, destroying all around it. The Blood Mood will appear in the sky, and that will make it much easier to collect Blood Moon Essence. Blood Moon Essence drops from Wisps that fly around the Far Woods on Yaesha. They will appear as enemies but will not attack you. You can farm them for Blood Moon Essence, and they become more common when the Blood Moon is active.

Should you wish to get the Knotted armor set, the Blade of Gul, unlock the Summoner class by getting the Faded Grimoire, or get any other item from the Blood Moon Alter, this is a pretty good option to make your life easier, as you need plenty of Blood Moon Essence.

About the author