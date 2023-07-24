In Remnant 2, you’ll need to solve a few puzzles as you travel to different worlds. One of the many puzzles you’ll come across is the Yaesha music box, which is broken when you first encounter it. Before you can complete the Yaesha mainline quest, you’ll need to fix this music box.

Remnant 2 offers very little guidance or direction when it comes to fixing this box—or any puzzle, for that matter. You’ll need to find the solution on your own, which can make progressing through the game very confusing for players.

Step one: Pull a nearby lever

Nearby the music box, my co-op partner and I found a small room with a journal in it. The journal has the solution to the puzzle, showing the symbols in the order they need to be inputted into the box for the code to be cracked. A dash means no node should be selected in that line.

Each note corresponds with a node on the music box. A dash means no node will be selected that line. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can get the music box to work, though, you’ll need to navigate your way through other areas of the dungeon to reach a lever. Near the journal will be two doors. On the other side of one door will be a staircase with a lever you need to pull that will allow the music box to work when you input the proper nodes. The game doesn’t tell you that you need to pull a lever, so my co-op partner and I had to find this out the hard way.

After several trials and several errors trying to brute-force the music box initially, we gave up and headed through a nearby portal.

Once we followed the pathway through a few maps and beat a few other bosses, including Kaeula’s Shadow, we discovered a door we opened—and lo and behold, we found ourselves back in the room with the journal. We headed up a nearby staircase outside the room, close to the door we had opened, and found a lever, as shown in my image below.

Once we pulled the lever, we were able to get the music box functioning again.

You’ll need to pull this lever before you can solve the music box. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Step two: Input the nodes listed in the journal into the music box

With the lever activated, we headed back to the box and inputted the nodes as listed by the journal. Each row in the music box is represented by a symbol in the journal. For example, in row one, you’d need to raise the peg underneath the first symbol listed in the journal, which is the fifth option on the music box. Repeat this process for the following rows.

The solution to the music box is as follows:

Row one: Fifth option

Row two: No node selected

Row three: Fourth option

Row four: No node selected

Row five: Third option

Row six: Fourth option

Row seven: First option

Row eight: No node selected

Video by Dot Esports

Once you’ve selected the nodes in the correct order, exit the puzzle and venture to the left side of the box. There will be a lever you can pull, and after you’ve pulled this lever, the box should begin playing music if you’ve put in the notes properly.

After the music box has played its tune, a bridge will drop, allowing you to enter a nearby room. In this room will be the Corrupted Ravager; after talking to it, you’ll be faced with another decision: whether you should kill the Doe or revive it.

