Kaeula’s Shadow is a boss on the Yaesha world in Remnant 2, found more specifically in the Kaeula’s Rest area, and it might catch you by surprise. It will spawn immediately after you pick up the Tear of Kaeula ring, and it packs quite the punch if you’re not ready.

Players will first encounter Kaeula’s Shadow after being dragged into the depths of a pond when they pick up the ring. When you acquire the ring, a cutscene begins to play, showing Kaeula’s Shadow crawling out from behind a statue in the dungeon’s opening area. That cutscene gave my co-op partner—who was not teleported back to the starting area like I was—some time to book it back to the map’s opening chamber. By that time, though, I was already dead.

It’s easy to fall prey to this boss, but if you’re having trouble, there are a few tricks you can employ to easily defeat Kaeula’s Shadow.

How to beat Kaeula’s Shadow in Remnant 2

This boss fight takes place in the opening area of the Kaeula’s Rest map. It’s a circular chamber full of water, with several giant pillars appearing throughout the chamber. As you’re fighting the boss, be sure to stay on the path where the red moss is; if you step off this path, you will sink into chest-deep water, and your movement speed will be slowed immensely.

Stay on this red path to avoid falling into deep water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The boss fight is split into separate phases: one where Kaeula’s Shadow is actively fighting the player, and another where it summons a horde of tentacles to attack in its place. Although the tentacles don’t have ranged attacks, they can deal damage in a large area and will teleport from one area in the arena to the other.

Kaeula’s Shadow uses a giant sword as its weapon, but its attacks can reach players who are across the map. It has two of these “ranged” attacks that shoot water in a straight line as well as an arc-shaped disc of water. You can avoid both of these attacks by dodging away from the straight line of water or by dodging in any direction right before the arc-shaped disc of water hits you. Similarly, you can also dodge behind any of the columns or the statue in the middle of the chamber to avoid the attacks.

Kaeula’s Shadow will send out an arc of water as one of its attacks. Despite being some distance from it, I still had to dodge to avoid being hit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you kill all the tentacles, Kaeula’s Shadow will resurface in the arena. This cycle will repeat for as long as it takes for you to kill the boss.

Here are a few tips and tricks to defeating Kaeula’s Shadow.

Stay on the path covered by the red moss. If you step off it, you’ll sink into chest-high water, and your movement speed will be significantly slowed.

Use the columns and the statue in the middle of the chamber as cover from Kaeula’s Shadow’s ranged attacks.

Destroy the tentacles closest to you as they spawn. The tentacles can only do melee damage but make a circular sweeping motion to deal damage to any nearby player. They appear to bend as they wind up to strike you, so make sure to dodge when you see this animation.

Use mods like the Hot Shot Mod, which you can get from Ava McCabe at Ward 13, to apply a damage-over-time effect onto the boss to deal damage to it as you fight the tentacles.

If you need extra Relics, equip the Tear of Kaeula ring, which adds an additional two Relic healing charges, before attempting the fight. You’ll only be able to equip the ring after picking it up if you’re unable to clear the boss the first time.

Be sure to upgrade your weapons before the fight if you’re struggling.

Any weapon and archetype will do for this fight. I used the Wrangler 1860 and the Western Classic as my loadout, and my co-op friend and I were able to defeat this boss on our second try. If you’re still struggling to defeat Kaeula’s Shadow, though, experiment with a different weapon loadout.

After killing Kaeula’s Shadow, you’ll receive Lumenite Crystals, a Tome of Knowledge, 500 Scrap, and the Twilight Dactylus crafting material.

