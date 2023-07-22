Remant 2 Vault of the Formless dungeon guide – full walkthrough and how to open the glyph door

The Vault of the Formless is one of my favorite experiences in Remnant 2. Challenging, frantic, and with a bunch of enemy heads to shoot, it’s a great example of what the game is about. In this guide, I’ll show how you how to get through it and get plenty of lovely loot.

Complete Vault of the Formless dungeon guide

Map and Legend

Screenshot by Dot Esports

1 – a secret hidden ring beneath some breakable crates and items.

A – the first giant spinning structure

B – the second giant spinning structure

2 – two very important secrets are hidden here, a ring and a glyph

At the end of the dungeon is a glyph door that you can open with the glyph found in area 2

Vault of the Formless Hints and Tips

A lot of this dungeon is about being patient. You will need to wait for large structures to turn to give you access to each new area.

Ammo economy is key. Have a Cube Gun? Use it. If not, bring weapons that deal with mobs well.

You will be killing vast amounts of lesser enemies, but the risk of being mobbed is high. Area of effect damage is great in this dungeon.

Give yourself room to back up in case you miscalculate a fight. Don’t get caught up on the terrain, or you’re as good as dead.

Avoid the purple goo that dead enemies drop, or you will become Suppressed. This will reduce the charge rates for your perks and skills, and you don’t want that.

Don’t be afraid to come back later with some upgrades and extra items if you need them.

Detailed Walkthrough

The Vault of the Formless is broken up into two distinct areas. The first is a pretty standard dungeon. You can’t get lost here, so explore it fully as you make your way through. There are plenty of enemies in the first section, but this is not the meat of the dungeon at all. Watch your map for randomly places chests. They will be marked by small yellow icons.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive at a checkpoint, there is a secret you can grab, marked by the number one on the map above. Head into a small side room here that looks like it just contains some crates. Smash those crates, and you can drop down into a tunnel. Follow along to find a ring, then keep going to find a gap you can drop down to arrive back at the start.

Now, there is a red door here that I have yet to figure out how to open. I will update this guide as soon as I crack this final secret.

When you have the ring and are moving past the checkpoint, you will know things are about to get real. Make sure you have good weapons with you before you drop down into the next section. I used the Bonesaw for this area, as it is easily the best weapon in the game with the Hot Shot mod attached.

This is a long process, but what you need to do is move through a number of distinct areas and wait for large mechanical arms to move pods. When they move the huge structures the pods are on, it will grant you access to access to the next area. While you wait, you will be assaulted by mobs of enemies. Prepare for a stiff challenge, as they will just keep coming.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the huge structure at A is done moving, head on through and into the hallways beyond. If you miss your timing, you will just have to wait. Try not to do this. There isn’t much of interest in these hallways other than some enemies. They simply bring you deeper into the structure.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive at the second structure the arms are spinning, things get interesting. Take out all the enemies until you can get inside the structure, then stay there. Don’t walk out the other side. Wait for it to spin, and it will give you access to a secret corridor. Head down here and grab the House Lythia Glyph from the room in area two, then shatter the crates beside it to find another secret tunnel area. Head on through to find the Metal Driver. It will allow killing blows to increase your Reload Speed by 5% for 7 seconds. It can stack three times.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, just follow the tunnels and it will pop you back out into the main area, and you can continue. You’ll arrive at one more area that is swarming with enemies, but fight your way across to get access to the elevator on the far side, then travel down, deeper into the Vault of the Formless.

The next thing you will be coming to is a strange boss fight that isn’t really a boss fight. As the massive arms move around in the background, you will be assaulted by endless waves of enemies near a door with a red marker. You cannot force the door to open. You just have to wait. Use the large columns to buy yourself some space, and destroy the flying enemies as fast as you can. If they stagger you, you will have a problem. The end of the fight should be an Abomination. Blow his armored carapace off, then damage the soft squishy parts beneath to kill him quickly. This is actually a really fun fight, but it is definitely challenging, and I was very glad I had my Bonesaw with me.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the fight is over, open the door and head inside. Use the glyph key on the door and follow the platforms to find a new weapon called The Rupture Cannon. This is classed as a Handgun but is definitely more of a shotgun. It does plenty of damage, has low recoil, and will melt down enemies for you. It also doesn’t have a set mod, so you can add whatever you like to it.

And that is it. The Vault of the Formless is done. It’s a fun dungeon, where essentially the whole structure acts as both a puzzle and a boss. If you found this helpful, be sure to check out the Dormant N’Erudian Facility guide for more hints and tips.

