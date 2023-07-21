How to get more Relic healing charges in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 will push you to your limits as you seek to take out the minions of The Root. The difficulty has been turned up in many ways, and you will be looking for ways to heal the damage you endure on your adventure. You will start the game with your Dragon Heart Relic, but with limited charges, you will want to find a way to increase it to get more healing.

How to upgrade your Dragon Heart Relic

In order to upgrade your Dragon Heart Relic, you need to visit Wallace at the crane, the character you originally met to pick your Archetype during the tutorial. Wallace can increase the level of your Relic, giving you additional charges as long as you have the resources to pay for it. For your first upgrade, you will need the following resources.

1 Simulacrum

10 Lumenite Crystals

1000 Scrap

Scrap randomly drops from most enemies and can be gotten from chests throughout the game world. Lumenite Crystals will spawn from more powerful enemies that you can run into, normally the ones that cause the dramatic sting in the soundtrack when they spawn. The Simulacrum is tougher to find, hidden through the game’s different worlds, and available to buy from specific NPCs. If you visit your friend Cass near the World Stone, you can buy a Simulacrum from her for 1500 Scrap, for example.

Each upgrade will require more and more resources, so be prepared to put the work in to get them. The good news is that the upgrades will apply no matter what type of Relic you are using.

Alternate ways to heal in Remnant 2

Thankfully, there are numerous ways to heal in Remnant 2.

Blood Root – this consumable can be found while exploring or purchased from vendors like Dr. Norah at Ward 13 for 150 Scrap. It will regenerate 1.5% max health every second for 30 seconds. Healing Shot – this mod can be purchased from Ava McCabe at Ward 13 and is very useful. It will heal 35% of a friendly unit’s max health when you shoot them with it, or it can be used as a healing mine that will stay for 30 seconds, healing someone when they step on it. The Medic’s Wellspring – Wellspring will cause an area of effect heal for all friendly units and can heal someone fully if they manage to get time to stay in it. The Handlers Support Dog – The Handler’s companion can be set to follow and heal anything within range by using the Support Dog skill. Rings and Traits – there are multiple rings and traits that you can find in the game that will give you some form of lifesteal or improved healing.

So, as you can see, there are lots of healing options in the game outside of just your Dragon Heart Relic. The Relic does give a large burst of healing, however, and it is pretty much instant compared to other methods that can heal over time. This gives it a distinct advantage in boss fights.

What is Grey Health in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 has a grey health system that players can take advantage of. When you take damage, 50% of it is converted to grey health instead of removed from your health bar completely. Grey health will heal back slowly, and there are items and abilities in the game that can speed up the recovery of grey health. This means you will need to use fewer healing items as you play through the game.

