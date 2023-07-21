How to get, equip, and use Mods in Remnant 2

Mods in Remnant 2 will allow you to alter or add more nuance to your play style. Are you running a very damage-focused build? You can take a mod to give you a healing option. If you are all about teamwork, you might bring a mod that is a little more selfish in its intent.

How to get Mods

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting mods is primarily done through crafting. At Ward 13, players can find a character called Ava McCabe. She is located near the World Stone and, while a bit grumpy, is happy to craft mods for you as long you have the items she needs.

The Root Ganglia that drops during the tutorial can be used to craft your very first mod. You can pick from the Healing Shot, Concussive Shot, Scrap Shot, and Hot Shot mods. I take the Healing Shot on most of my characters, as the additional healing option is handy during boss fights.

After that, you can take out bosses, and their special drops will enable you to craft new mods as you progress through the game. For example, if you find the Abomination boss in N’Erud, you will get the Mutated Growth and will be able to build the Bore weapon mod.

You can also visit Ava McCabe and buy whichever of the initial Shot mods you don’t pick after you collect enough scrap.

How to equip Mods

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mods can be equipped on any weapon that has an available mod slot. Some rare weapons that can only be crafted from special items may have locked mod slots that cannot be changed, however. To equip mods, open the main menu and select the character screen. Go to the weapon you wish to equip the mod on and inspect it using the prompted button.

In the bottom left corner is a box for mods, and selecting it will allow you to equip any owned mod to the weapon. Remember that mods can only be used on one weapon at a time. You cannot have the same mod equipped on multiple weapons.

How to use and charge Mods in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When mods are equipped, they will appear in the bottom right of your HUD. You will also see the button prompt required to use the mod. On PC, you can press F by default, RB on Xbox, and R1 on PlayStation.

Make sure to read the mod’s description thoroughly to understand what each one does. Some will work like a toggle, using the prompted button to activate it and then needing to be fired to be used. If you don’t use it, you can hit the prompted button again to toggle it off.

After you use your mod, you can then charge it up again by landing shots on your enemies with your weapons. The charge level of a mod is indicated by the white circle around the mod symbol on your HUD. Mods will multiple charges will also have a small charge counter on the icon.

As for when to use mods, that is entirely up to you. They tend to work best when things get hectic, and enemies swarm your screen. They can also be a real difference-maker in boss fights, especially mods like Hot Shot that imbue your weapon with elemental damage.

