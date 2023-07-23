How to get Blood Moon Essence in Remnant 2

Blood Moon Essence is a resource in Remnant 2 that is quite hard to get. This is because it can be used to unlock all manner of cool items, armor pieces, and even a powerful new class. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get it and how to farm it a little bit quicker than usual if you get lucky.

Where to find Blood Moon Essence in Remnant 2

Blood Moon Essence can be found when shooting Root Wisps on Yaesha. These small, pinkish-red balls of energy fly through the forests that you explore there. They don’t attack you, and when you shoot them, a Blood Moon Essence flies toward you and into your inventory. As such, they can appear outside of the reachable areas of the game, and you can still shoot them and get the drops.

They don’t appear often but will be much easier to find during the Blood Moon events that occur on Yaesha. These don’t happen often but are easy to spot as the entire world will take on a reddish-tinted mist instead of the usual blue night color palette that it uses.

What to do with Blood Moon Essence

Blood Moon Essence can be used at the Bloodmoon Altar to buy a range of items. They all have different costs, and you will need a variety of resources to buy them. All items that you can buy from the Bloodmoon Altar are listed below, along with their purpose and price.

The Bloodmoon altar, like many things in the game, seems to spawn in random places, so make sure to fully explore Yaesha to find it. It will appear as a blue icon on the map, making it easy to track once you are close to it.

How to farm more Blood Moon Essence

If you are very lucky, you will get an instance of Yaesha that contains the Corrupted Ravager. This boss fight forces you to pick between killing or reviving the Doe, the protective spirit of Yaesha. If you opt to kill the Doe, this will plunge Yaesha into a Blood Moon, and the wisps will spawn much more often than they usually would, making them much easier to farm. It is a good idea to focus a run on this should the Corrupted Ravager appear in your game. It seems to be entirely random whether he will, however.

All Bloodmoon Altar Items

Faded Grimoire

This is required to make the Tome of the Bringer Engram that you can use to unlock the Summoner Archetype.

Blood Moon Essence – 15

Lumenite Crystal – 5

Scrap – 1500

Knotted Helm

The helmet from the Knotted armor set. Offers 13 Armor at a Weight of 8. Provides one resistance against Blight, and two resistance against Toxin.

Blood Moon Essence – 5

Scrap – 300

Knotted Cage

The body armor from the Knotted armor set. Offers 51 Armor at a Weight of 28. Provides one resistance against Bleed, three against Blight, and seven against Toxin.

Blood Moon Essence – 10

Scrap – 800

Knotted Greaves

The boots from the Knotted armor set. Offers 26 Armor at a Weight of 14. Provides one resistance against Bleed, two against Blight, and four resistance against Toxin.

Blood Moon Essence – 7

Scrap – 600

Knotted Gloves

The gloves from the Knotted armor set. Offers 10 Armor at a Weight of 6. Provides one resistance against Bleed, one against Blight, and two against Toxin.

Blood Moon Essence – 3

Scrap – 250

Soul Anchor Amulet

Extremely useful for the Summoner class, this will increase all damage dealt by Summons by 20% for 30 seconds.

Blood Moon Essence – 10

Lumenite Crystals – 3

Scrap – 1000

Soul Guard Ring

Gain a stack of Bulwark for each active Summon. Bulwark offers additional damage reduction.

Blood Moon Essence – 5

Lumenite Crystals – 2

Scrap – 750

Blade of Gul Melee Weapon

A sword that does 5 damage, has a 4% critical chance, a 100% weak spot damage bonus, and a 6% stagger modifier. It does not have an inherent mutator.

Blood Moon Essence – 10

Scrap – 1250

Sanguine Vapor

This increases ranged damage and melee lifesteal by 3.5% of base damage. Increases damage taken by 10%. Lasts for 60 minutes and will stay in effect after death.

Blood Moon Essence – 1

Scrap – 500

