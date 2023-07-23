How to unlock the Engineer Archetype in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 fans were expecting new Archetypes in the game, but a secret Engineer Archetype? Nobody was expecting that until the community found it. In this guide, I’ll break down how to get it and why you want it.

How to get the Engineer Archetype in Remnant 2

The Engineer Archetype can be unlocked by finding an item called the Alien Device on N’Erud. It can only be found on the second N’Erud map and should spawn there no matter what map you actually get.

What makes this item so difficult to find is that it is actually lost in the dangerous fog that surrounds the N’Erud maps, and it can appear anywhere on the outskirts of the region. Out in the fog, waiting to be found, is a dead Engineer. Players who can get to him will be able to take his Technician armor set.

Remember, the fog will force your character to have a puke animation, so you’ll need to run directly after, jump across a gap you’ll somehow need to spot in the fog, then land on the other side with the Engineer waiting for you. Grab the armor quickly, then drop down off the ledge and grab the Alien Device that can be found below.

The easiest way to find the Engineer in Remnant 2

The easiest way to actually find the Engineer is to use the Treasure Hunter Explorer skill. This will highlight nearby items, including the dead corpse in the fog. The second N’Erud map, no matter which one you get, is large. The entire outskirts would take forever to check.

To unlock the Explorer, you can finish your game, as killing the final boss will reward you with the Broken Compass that you need to bring to Wallace to unlock the Explorer Archetype. I know it’s a lot to ask for that kind of patience, but the other route is to find someone who has the Explorer unlocked and is willing to dive into your game and help you search the map. Something tells me that LFG groups are about to pop off for Remnant 2.

What to do with the Alien Device

Once you have the Alien Device, bring it to Wallace at Ward 13, and he can use the Alien Device, 10 Lumenite Crystal, and 1000 Scrap to make the Drzyr Caliper. This “otherworldly measuring device” can then act as your class engram, unlocking the Engineer class for you.

The Engineer class skills and perks

Enormous thanks to the folks at Legacy Gaming for making all this information available to the community.

Class-specific Trait: Fortify – increases armor effectiveness.

– increases armor effectiveness. Prime Perk: High Tech – Holding the Skill button will Overclock a carried or deployed Heavy Weapon. Overclocking grants infinite ammo, increased fire rate, and a 25% damage increase for 15 seconds.

– Holding the Skill button will Overclock a carried or deployed Heavy Weapon. Overclocking grants infinite ammo, increased fire rate, and a 25% damage increase for 15 seconds. Heavy Weapon: Vulcan – Deploys a Vulcan Cannon Turret, which lasts until its ammo is exhausted. Turrets that can aim will prioritize targets that the player aims at. Press the skill again to enable autonomous targeting. Holding the skill button deploys to Heavy Carry Mode. If Engineer Prime is available, will Overclock the weapon if already in hand or on the battlefield. Double Press to reclaim the weapon, returning 75% of its remaining ammo.

– Deploys a Vulcan Cannon Turret, which lasts until its ammo is exhausted. Turrets that can aim will prioritize targets that the player aims at. Press the skill again to enable autonomous targeting. Holding the skill button deploys to Heavy Carry Mode. If Engineer Prime is available, will Overclock the weapon if already in hand or on the battlefield. Double Press to reclaim the weapon, returning 75% of its remaining ammo. Heavy Weapon: Flamethrower – same details as above, but this time with a Flamethrower.

– same details as above, but this time with a Flamethrower. Heavy Weapon: Impact Cannon – you guessed it, the same as above but with an Impact Cannon this time.

– you guessed it, the same as above but with an Impact Cannon this time. Perk 1: Metalworker – Increases skill damage by 5%. Heavy weapons gain 5% ammo capacity and 2.5% Max Health.

– Increases skill damage by 5%. Heavy weapons gain 5% ammo capacity and 2.5% Max Health. Perk 2: Magnetic Field – Heavy Weapons grant 15% damage reduction to all allies within 2.5 meters.

– Heavy Weapons grant 15% damage reduction to all allies within 2.5 meters. Perk 3: Heavy Mobility – increases movement speed while carrying a heavy weapon.

– increases movement speed while carrying a heavy weapon. Perk 4: Surplus – using your Relic will refill 15% of your Heavy Weapon ammo. This is doubled when the weapon is stowed.

