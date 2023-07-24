How to unlock the Invader Archetype in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is filled with secrets, including the Invader Archetype. That’s right, folks, entire classes are hidden behind either items to find or odd tasks that you will need to complete. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get the Invader Archetype.

How to get the Invader class in Remnant 2

Unlocking the Invader class is not easy, and there are multiple steps involved in different areas of the game.

Get the Dreamcatcher in Losomn: Morrow Sanatorium – While playing through the Nightweaver quest in Losomn, you will end up getting the Dreamcatcher, so you can’t miss this as long as you get the right quest. You will need to collect stone-carved dolls in the asylum and give them to an NPC who is locked up in the basement. You can let her out of the cell to get the Nightweaver statue inside. These will spawn randomly in your version of asylum. Continue through the story and defeat Magister Dullain, who can be found in the Shattered Gallery dungeon. This will net you the Soulkey Tribute. Go to the Morrow Parish Sanatorium basement and use the Soulke Tribute to get to the Tormented Asylum. Use the Nightweaver Statue on the cobweb inside the first cell left to get the Dreamcatcher. Get to the Corrupted Harbor on Root Earth – Root Earth will be the last area that you unlock and can be gotten to just by playing through the campaign. Make your way to the back of the cargo docks on Root Earth – head through a side passage in the containers that can be found here. Search inside the ship to find a large arena-like space. There will be an odd pod-like creature here that has the Escalation Protocol item. You can use the Dreamcatcher on it to get the Walker’s Dream consumable item. Drink the Walker’s Dream – you can use this item to get teleported to an alternate world version of the Corrupted Harbor. Here, you will find a boss called Bane. Take out the Bane Boss – you need to kill this boss to get an item called the Wooden Shiv. Keep a close watch on the mobs that the boss spawns, as they can be a little tricky to handle.

What to do with the Wooden Shiv

Once you have the Wooden Shiv, bring it to Wallace at Ward 13, and he can use the Wooden Shiv, 10 Lumenite Crystal, and 1000 Scrap to make the Serrated Root Blade. This “ can then act as your class engram, unlocking the Invader class for you.

Invader class skills and perks

Class Trait: Untouchable – Increases your evade window, giving you more I-frames.

– Increases your evade window, giving you more I-frames. Prime Perk: Shadow – casting a skill leaves a decoy Invader that draws enemy fire and last for three seconds. You get a 5% buff to damage you deal while this lasts.

– casting a skill leaves a decoy Invader that draws enemy fire and last for three seconds. You get a 5% buff to damage you deal while this lasts. Void Cloak – Automatically performs a perfect dodge on incoming damage for 60 seconds (will not apply to area of effect damage). It will spawn a decoy for three seconds on dodge.

– Automatically performs a perfect dodge on incoming damage for 60 seconds (will not apply to area of effect damage). It will spawn a decoy for three seconds on dodge. Wormhole – Teleports you, and your next melee or ranged attack does 300% damage. You can hold the skill button and then release it on an enemy to teleport directly behind them.

– Teleports you, and your next melee or ranged attack does 300% damage. You can hold the skill button and then release it on an enemy to teleport directly behind them. Reboot – Creates a copy of your current stats (health, stamina, relic charges, ammo, etc) and stores them for 30 seconds. You gain 15% movement speed and 10% damage reduction, and you can activate the skill again to regain all stats from your copy. Will also spawn a decoy on the second use.

– Creates a copy of your current stats (health, stamina, relic charges, ammo, etc) and stores them for 30 seconds. You gain 15% movement speed and 10% damage reduction, and you can activate the skill again to regain all stats from your copy. Will also spawn a decoy on the second use. Perk 1: Shark – sprinting for one second or evading an attack adds a stack of Momentum, increasing ranged and melee damage by 0.7% for 15 seconds. Can stack 5 times.

– sprinting for one second or evading an attack adds a stack of Momentum, increasing ranged and melee damage by 0.7% for 15 seconds. Can stack 5 times. Perk 2: Loophole – Ally ranged and melee attacks against enemies distracted by your Decoy get 5% lifesteal.

– Ally ranged and melee attacks against enemies distracted by your Decoy get 5% lifesteal. Perk 3: Override – Using a Relic, reduce your threat generation by 25% for 10 seconds. While active, your next evade leaves a decoy that lasts for 4 seconds.

– Using a Relic, reduce your threat generation by 25% for 10 seconds. While active, your next evade leaves a decoy that lasts for 4 seconds. Perk 4: Cricumvent – Reduces evade and combat slide stamina cost by 10%.

