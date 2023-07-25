Where to find all the Stone-Carved Dolls in Morrow Parish Asylum in Remnant 2

The Stone-Carved Dolls in Remnant 2 are very important items. You will find them in the Morrow Parish Sanatorium, and you will need them to complete a long and involved quest chain to get a weapon called Dreamcatcher.

Stone-Carved Doll Locations

The first doll

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jump in the window after claiming the ladder, then make your way down the corridor, clearing out enemies as you go. Make your way down the only available route, and when you get to a room with a large staircase, make your way down. At the bottom of the stairs, head for the corridor, turn right, going into the room with the lit lamp outside. Inside, glowing red is the first Stone-Carved Doll.

The second doll

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Continue to explore until you get to the basement. You can leave the room you are in, turn right, and head straight forward to reach the corridor that leads to the basement. Make your way through the basement, past the strange cobwebs, and you’ll come to a door with a lady speaking. Chat to her if you like, and then head onward, up the stairs to outside of the Asylum. Head down the side of the building, and you will find the second doll near the end of the wall.

Open the nearby shack with the glow inside, fight Ripsaw, and then collect the third-floor key from inside the shack. Make your way back inside to get to the third doll.

The third doll

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head all the way back to where you entered through the window to get into the Sanatorium and go up the stairs there. Use the key at the top, then venture inside to take on some Fae enemies. Kill them all, then go into the first room to find more Fae, and then go into the adjacent room to find the third Stone-Carved Doll that you seek.

To continue in your quest for the Dreamcatcher, and to find out what you need to do with the three dolls, you can use our full guide on how to get it. You will need it if you hope to get your hands on the Invader class.

