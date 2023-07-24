How to get the Dreamcatcher in Remnant 2

The Dreamcatcher in Remnant 2 is a melee weapon. It’s a pretty unusual weapon, which has quite the process involved in getting it. The fact that it is involved in a secret quest means lots of folks out there will need to know exactly where to find it.

Where to find the Dreamcatcher in Remnant 2

The Dreamcatcher is found in the Tormented Asylum in Losom, and players will need the Nightweaver Statue to be able to get it. Players who manage to get the NIghtweaver Status can bring it into the Tormented Asylum area, then give it to a cobweb in a jail cell to get the Dreamcatcher. Yes, it sounds ridiculous, but we’ll get you through it. The reason for the high demand for this weapon is that it is part of the quest to get the secret Invader class in the game.

Step 1: Get to Morrow Parish Sanatorium in Losomn

You need to get to Morrow Parish Santorium, which means playing the game until you get to Losomn and have Morrow Parish in your instance. If you want, you can reroll an Adventure Mode game until you find it, but you will need to have finished Losomn at least once to do that.

Step 2: Collect the Carved-Stone Dolls

While in the Sanatorium, you will need to find three Carved-Stone Dolls. These can spawn in random places, so you will need to search the entire area and track down all three of them. You will also need to find a Prison Cell key that can also spawn randomly in the building.

Step 3: Take the dolls to the basement

Once you have all three dolls, take them to the basement, where you will find a lady locked in the cells. Give her the dolls and then release her from the cell, and you will find the Nightweaver statue inside. Select the “I have something of yours” dialogue option to give her the dolls.

Step 4: Find and kill Magister Dullain

Keep playing through the story until you reach the Shattered Gallery and then find and kill Magister Dullain. He will drop the Soulkey Tribute.

Step 5: Get to the Tormented Asylum

All you need to do here is keep playing through the game, get the Nightweavers Web, and give it the Soulkey Tribute. Then it will send you to the Tormented Asylum.

Step 6: Give the Nightweaver statue to the cobweb

After you spawn in at the Tormented Asylum, walk forward to the first cell on the left. Inside, you’ll find a cobweb that you can interact it. Give it the statue, and you will receive the Dreamcatcher melee weapon.

Dreamcatcher Stats

Outside of being needed for the Invader quest, then Dreamcatcher is quite a decent weapon in its own right.

Damage – 58

Critical Hit Chance – 5%

Weak Spot bonus damage – 95%

Stagger modifier – 3%

It comes with the Dreamwave mod that procs after dealing 250 damage. Your charge attack will then release a Dreamwave, flowing out for 20 meters and returning to you. This will apply a slow to all enemies hit for 10 seconds and grants one stack of Reverie for each enemy hit. Each stack of Reverie will give you +2% to all damage and +2% movement speed. This lasts for 15 seconds.

About the author