How to unlock the Medic Archetype in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 players have plenty of options to consider when choosing an Archetype and unlocking the Medic Archetype is a beneficial choice.

Medics provide a massive boost to any team composition in Remnant 2 and can be crucial in the toughest battles in the game by providing healing and increasing the damage output.

Therefore, it’s wise to always have a Medic in any multiplayer group in Remnant 2, which requires you to unlock the Archetype to use.

Thankfully, unlocking the Medic Archetype in Remnant 2 is not a challenging task and can be done early in the game.

How do you unlock the Medic Archetype in Remnant 2?

The Medic is one of the four starting Archetypes available in Remnant 2 along with the Hunter, Challenger, and Handler.

To unlock the Medic Archetype in Remnant 2, players simply have to visit Dr. Norah in Ward 13 and purchase the Medic Pin for 1,500 Scrap.

The Medic Pin will then be slotted into an equipment slot in the character menu in the upper left section if it is your first Archetype.

If you are using the Medic as a second Archetype, you must then visit Wallace and pay him 1,500 scrap and 10 Lumenite Crystals to convert the Medic Pin into an engram, which can then be equipped as a second Archetype in the upper-left section of the character menu.

What are the Medic Archetype perks in Remnant 2?

The Medic is a support-orientated class that provides healing and improves the survivability of teams, though it is not as tough as other Archetypes in the game.

The Prime Perk for the Medic is Regeneration , which results in regaining a spent Relic Charge after restoring a set number of health to allies, while resting or respawning at a Worldstone resets healing accumulation.

, which results in regaining a spent Relic Charge after restoring a set number of health to allies, while resting or respawning at a Worldstone resets healing accumulation. Invigorated , the Medic Damage Perk, grants a boost to all damage and, once upgraded, Critical Chance, while the Benevolence Team Perk increases Relic Efficiency and heals nearby allies.

, the Medic Damage Perk, grants a boost to all damage and, once upgraded, Critical Chance, while the Benevolence Team Perk increases Relic Efficiency and heals nearby allies. Backbone, the Utility Perk, increases the amount of hits Medics can take before losing Grey Health, while the Benefactor Relic Perk increases the use speed of Relics.

All Medic Skills

Wellspring – The Medic channels healing energy into their fist, punching a hole in the ground to create a 3-meter Healing Spring area of effect which restores ten health per second and greatly increases Blight decay rate. It lasts for 15 seconds and has a 60-second cooldown.

– The Medic channels healing energy into their fist, punching a hole in the ground to create a 3-meter Healing Spring area of effect which restores ten health per second and greatly increases Blight decay rate. It lasts for 15 seconds and has a 60-second cooldown. Healing Shield – The Medic quickly expels healing energy to shield all allies within 25 meters for 100% of their maximum health for ten seconds. While shielded, allies regenerate 20% of their max health over the duration. It has a 100-second cooldown.

– The Medic quickly expels healing energy to shield all allies within 25 meters for 100% of their maximum health for ten seconds. While shielded, allies regenerate 20% of their max health over the duration. It has a 100-second cooldown. Redemption – The Medic unleashes a 30-meter shockwave that revives downed allies and restores 50% of their max health over ten seconds. For each additional second holding the skill button, the heal gains an additional 50% (up to 200% max). Revived allies will only receive 50% of the healing amount. If revived, allies cannot be revived again by Redemption for another 180 seconds. This resets at the World Stone or death. Has a cooldown of 120 seconds.

