The Challenger is one of the Remnant 2 starting Archetypes. If you don’t pick it and want to replace an existing character’s archetype with it later, you will need Wallace’s help to unlock its engram with a special item.

You can use the Challenger as your secondary archetype if you don’t want to replace your character’s original one. This will let you start unlocking its skills and perks, though you can only have access to its Prime Perk, Die Hard, if you equip Challenger as your Prime Archetype. You’ll also get a new character title for mixing it up with another Archetype, like I got “Bonded Bulldog” for adding Challenger as a secondary to my Handler—despite the Handler’s dog definitely not being a Bulldog.

As a beginner in Remnant 2, I only recommend you equip the Challenger as your Prime Archetype if you’re familiar with action RPG mechanics like dodging and attacking with perfect timing. This archetype excels in close-quarters combat, which will demand a lot from your mechanical skills. Mine aren’t up to the task for solo gameplay, so I prefer to avoid it.

How to unlock the Challenger Archetype in Remnant 2

You can pick Challenger as your character’s initial archetype or ask Wallace to craft the Steel Enswell engram to unlock it on an existing character with another archetype. You will need one Old Metal Tool, 10 Lumenite Crystals, and 2,500 Scrap total.

Here’s the step-by-step guide to craft the Steel Enswell engram and unlock the Challenger Archetype:

Reggie is in the vendors area of Ward 13. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to Ward 13 Look for Reggie on the camp. He’s next to Mudtooth in the area filled with vendors next to the Worldstone. Speak with Reggie and select “I’d like to see what you have for trade.” Buy the Old Metal Tool item for 1,500 Scrap. Close the shop and go to Wallace at the docks. Speak with Wallace and select “I’d like to see what you can craft.” Craft the Steel Enswell Engram for one Old Metal Tool, 10 Lumenite Crystals, and 1,000 Scrap. Open your character’s Archetype menu Either select the top left circle with your Prime Archetype icon to replace it with the Steel Enswell or select the top right circle with your Secondary Archetype icon (or an empty circle, if you have none) to equip it as your secondary.

You can equip the Challenger as your Secondary Archetype. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Challenger Archetype perks in Remnant 2

The Challenger Archetype excels at close-range fights due to how its perks work, which gives the character health and damage reduction bonuses if they stand close to enemies. Here’s the full list of the Challenger Archetype perks:

Perk Description Die Hard (Prime Perk) When receiving fatal damage, the Challenger becomes invulnerable for two seconds and regenerates 50 percent of Max Health. Can only happen once every 10 minutes. Resets at Worldstone or on death. (Only active if Challenger is your Prime Archetype). Close Quarters (Damage Perk) Grants a 3.5 percent increase to All Damage to enemies within 10m. Damage bonus tapers off until 20m. Increases with Challenger level. Intimidating Presence (Team Perk) After activating a Challenger skill, enemies within 10m deal 10 percent less damage for 15 seconds. Powerlifter (Utility Perk) The Stamina cost increase for each weight bracket is reduced by 50 percent. Face of Danger (Relic Perk) Using a Relic within 10m of an enemy grants two stacks of Bulwark for 10 seconds.

All Challenger skills

The Challenger’s skills also work best at close range, helping the character survive and deal more damage to enemies who dare come close to them. Here’s the full list of Challenger skills:

Skill Description War Stomp Creates a high-impact tremor that deals 293.4 damage and additional stagger in a forward cone up to 7.5m. Deals damage in all directions at point-blank range. Cooldown: 50 seconds. Juggernaut Become nearly unstoppable, gaining three stacks of Bulwark, 15 percent increased Movement and Melee Speed, and 50 percent increased Melee damage. Stagger level reduced by one. Lasts 25 seconds. Cooldown: 60 seconds. Rampage Enters a heightened state of battle which increases Fire Rate by 15 percent, Reload Speed by 20 percent, and Movement Speed by 10 percent. Lasts 10 seconds. Kills and dealing significant damage grant one stack of Rage, which increases Ranged Damage by 2.5 percent per stack. Upon reaching 10 stacks, the Challenger goes Berserk, which reloads their current firearm and doubles Rampage effects for 15 seconds. Cooldown: 90 seconds.

If you are looking for some secret Remnant 2 archetypes instead of the starting ones, I recommend playing a lot and trying the Explorer and the Invader archetypes.

