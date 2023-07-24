Remnant 2 players have lots to decide when selecting an Archetype, and choosing the Gunslinger Archetype is a solid choice.

Gunslingers are a great addition to any team composition in Remnant 2 and can help in the most challenging situations by boosting damage output and providing additional ammunition.

Playing as a Gunslinger in Remnant 2 is likely to be a popular choice and there are currently two ways to get your hands on the Archetype.

We’ve got all the details on how to unlock the Gunslinger Archetype, as well as the perks and skills you will benefit from.

How to unlock the Gunslinger Archetype in Remnant 2

If you pre-ordered Remnant 2, the Gunslinger Archetype is available as a starting Archetype, but can still be unlocked at a later time if you did not pre-order.

To unlock the Gunslinger Archetype, you will first need to finish the first world in the campaign to be transported to Labyrinth. Once you have done so, head back to Ward 13 and find Mudtooth.

Mudtooth can be found playing chess with Reggie and you will need to speak to him to hear his stories which, although can be skipped through, still take time to cycle through. If he runs out of stories, advance your campaign further and revisit him.

After all his tales have been told, he will give you the Rusty Cylinder. Take this to Wallace to receive the Iron Cylinder for 1,500 scrap and 10 Lumenite Crystals, which can then be equipped to unlock the Gunslinger Archetype.

What are the Gunslinger Archetype perks in Remnant 2?

The Gunslinger thrives at mid-range DPS that focuses on raw damage and ammo conversation. The perks for the Archetype are as follows:

Loaded, the Prime Perk, instantly reloads both weapons and provides infinite reserve ammo after activating any Gunslinger Skill.

the Prime Perk, instantly reloads both weapons and provides infinite reserve ammo after activating any Gunslinger Skill. Swift Shot, the Damage Perk, increases fire rate and ranged damage.

the Damage Perk, increases fire rate and ranged damage. Posse Up, the Team Perk, provides additional ammo per ammo pickup with the bonus split equally among teammates.

the Team Perk, provides additional ammo per ammo pickup with the bonus split equally among teammates. Quick Hands, the Utility Perk, increases reload speed. Onced upgraded, the bonus is doubled if the magazine is empty.

the Utility Perk, increases reload speed. Onced upgraded, the bonus is doubled if the magazine is empty. Finally, Sleight of Hand, the Relic Perk, results in the equipped firearm being reloaded after using a Relic. Once upgraded, the perk also boosts Ranged Damage.

All Gunslinger skills in Remnant 2

Quick Draw – Pull out your trusty side piece and unload up to six Critical Shots from the hip. Each shot deals 35 base damage and double stagger value. Press the skill button to instantly fire toward all enemies in view within 25 meters. Upon release, rounds will be divided evenly among all targets. You can also hold and release the kill button to manually aim while holding, then release it to fire one powerful shot. This skill has a 40-second cooldown.

– Pull out your trusty side piece and unload up to six Critical Shots from the hip. Each shot deals 35 base damage and double stagger value. Press the skill button to instantly fire toward all enemies in view within 25 meters. Upon release, rounds will be divided evenly among all targets. You can also hold and release the kill button to manually aim while holding, then release it to fire one powerful shot. This skill has a 40-second cooldown. Sidewinder – Calls upon the power of the Desert Sidewinder snake to increase ADS movement speed and draw/swap speed by 50 percent. Cycling weapons will automatically reload the incoming firearm. It lasts for 12 seconds and has an 80-second cooldown.

– Calls upon the power of the Desert Sidewinder snake to increase ADS movement speed and draw/swap speed by 50 percent. Cycling weapons will automatically reload the incoming firearm. It lasts for 12 seconds and has an 80-second cooldown. Bulletstorm – Unleashes the full power and speed of the Gunslinger. Increase fire rate by 20 percent, and reload speed by 50 percent. It affects all ranged weapons and lasts for 20 seconds. Single-shot weapons become fully automatic, and kills will instantly reload your weapon. While Bows and Crossbows do not become fully automatic, they will gain 15 percent critical damage and a 50 percent projectile speed buff. This skill has a 60-second cooldown.

