How to find Nimue in Losomn in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is full of enemies and bosses all spread throughout numerous realms, but look carefully enough and you might find a few hidden secrets or NPCs. One in particular that happens to be critical to the story of Remnant 2 is Nimue, the Goddess of the Fae.

If you’ve been wandering around looking for Nimue, look no further. I actually didn’t find her on my first run-through as my starting character didn’t begin in the Losomn Realm, but after trudging around various caves, I found her plain as day.

Who is Nimue in Remnant 2?

Nimue is a Goddess of the Fae and counselor to the One True King, and her goal is to create order in the realm of the Fae. She’s not easy to miss once she reveals herself, towering over you with a bright crescent moon-shaped halo over her head and glowing blue.

Once you meet her and run through the dialogue, she’ll assign you tasks and provide tips on how to defeat the realm’s boss, the Impostor King. More importantly, for those who do not care for the lore, she acts as a vendor.

Upon meeting her for the first time, players will be able to purchase a Faerie Needle, which can enhance Mod Power regeneration. As you progress through her storyline quests, more items such as amulets, rings, and weapons can be purchased from her.

Where can you find Nimue in Remnant 2?

From Faerie Needles to important equipment, Nimue’s got you covered. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Start by heading to the Beatific Palace in the Losomn Realm and find one of the lifts that take you to the floors below. Head to the right of the entrance of the Beatific Palace once you’ve found the main hall and you’ll find the lift. This lift will likely have a painting on the wall behind it.

Taking this lift to the bottom floor will help you find the Magic Quill, which is held by the Jester. Make sure you grab this before continuing on your journey to find Nimue, as you’ll need this to enter the Council Chamber.

This lift will take you multiple floors down, but if you stay on the lift for too long you’ll miss Nimue’s chamber entirely. Hop off on the second floor from the top and follow the path until you find Nimue.

Since sections of every map are randomized, not every area will look the same for you and me, but should you jump off on the correct floor, you’ll proceed through a dark underground cavern and to a dead end. Nimue will teleport in front of you, and you’ll be able to interact with her.

