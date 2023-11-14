Remnant 2: How to get the Zealot’s armor set in The Awakened King DLC

There’s only a handful of armor sets in Remnant 2, and the game’s first DLC, The Awakened King, has introduced a spooky new outfit—and it’s perfect for aspiring Ritualists.

The Zealot’s armor set in Remnant 2 is a rare find, but you’ll have better chances of locating it if you know where to look. The clothing items are tucked away in a secret part of the map, making it easy for players to overlook.

Where to find the Zealot’s outfit in Remnant 2

To find the Zealot’s armor set, you’ll need to progress through the Forlorn Coast. There are several bridges on this map, but one in particular leads to an abandoned tower, as shown in the image below.

The abandoned tower where I found the Zealot outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Zealot’s outfit is comprised of four items, all of which can be find hanging beneath the bridge leading to the tower:

Zealot’s Hat

Zealot’s Overcoat

Zealot’s Wraps

Zealot’s Seaboots

When you cross the bridge, you’ll need to defeat a mini-boss, the Mangled Atoner, before you’ll be able to enter the tower. Once you defeat this boss, head into the tower and down the stairs. Leap through the second open window, and follow the path leading outside. You’ll eventually come across a wooden ledge full of corpses. After you discover this area, a purple symbol will appear on your mini-map, indicating a rare item is nearby.

I would have missed the outfit had it not been for this purple symbol. When you’re on the ledge, it’s not immediately clear there’s a rare item there, but if you look up where the symbol is, you’ll notice several dead bodies hanging from the rafters—and one of them is dressed starkly different compared to the others, as shown in the video below.

Be sure to look up. Video by Dot Esports

This body is wearing what appears to be a witch’s outfit, complete with dark drab and a witch’s hat. It’s the same outfit shown in the DLC’s promotional art for the new Ritualist Archetype, making it perfect for those who want to roleplay as their character.

If you shoot the body down, you’ll be able to loot it for the entire outfit. The Zealot’s Hat, Overcoat, Wraps, and Seaboots will all automatically be added to your inventory. You can then equip those items from the Character tab of the game’s menu.

Zealot outfit stats in Remnant 2

Like other armor sets in the game, the Zealot’s outfit provides protection from some damage, but also has a weight. How much your armor weighs affects how easily you can move and dodge. The Zealot’s armor set isn’t as heavy as other sets in the game, like the Radiant or Void ones, but isn’t the lightest, either. It falls nicely in the mid-range tier.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Certain clothing items also provide resistances to status effects, like Corrosion and Bleeding. Each item in the Zealot’s armor set provides slightly different protections, as shown in the images above.