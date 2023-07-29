Remnant 2: All status effects and how to cure them

Corrosion, Root Rot, suppression—there are a number of status effects in Remnant 2 that will make your travels that much more difficult. As you explore the many worlds on offer, you may find yourself afflicted with these ailments that cut into your stats, causing you to take more damage, slow your movement speed, or become unable to use any abilities.

Here are all the status conditions in Remnant 2, their effects, and how to cure them.

All status conditions, effects, and cures in Remnant 2

Status Condition Effect Cure Bleeding Causes a damage-over-time effect for 20 seconds and cuts healing in half.d Bandages Burning Causes a damage-over-time effect for 10 seconds. Can be stacked up to three times. Mud Rub Corroded Decreases armor, which increases damage taken from enemies. Antidote Overloaded Causes incoming attacks to generate an explosion, increasing damage taken from sources. Ethereal Orb Root Rot Decreases movement speed. Oilskin Balm Cursed Reduces total health pool by two blocks for every stack of Curse. Purified Salve Suppressed Prevents user from activating skills or perks. Timeworn Unguent

The Cursed effect reduced total health pool by two blocks for every stack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to get status effect cures in Remnant 2

Before you set out on your travels, consider buying some medicine from Dr. Norah, Ward 13’s town doctor. She sells a variety of salves and ointments that can cure the many status effects you’ll encounter as you travel the worlds of Yaesha, Losomn, and more.

Speak to Dr. Norah to find a collection of status condition cures. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You may also find these items out in different worlds, especially from chests. If there’s a particular status condition you’re struggling with, however, it’s a safe bet to just go ahead and stock up from Ward 13. While there, you may want to consider upgrading weapons, crafting mods, and unlocking different class archetypes.

