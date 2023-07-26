All Remnant 2 weapons and how to get them

I don't know why you would try to collect them all, but good luck.

There are many more weapons in Remnant 2 than those Brabus sells you at Ward 13 or those the game gives you when you start a new character. Nearly all puzzles, hidden passages, and events you run into in any world, from Yaesha to Rotten Earth, hide special gear for your character once you complete them. In many cases, it’s a shiny new weapon.

Your best friends to craft and upgrade your weapons will be at Ward 13. Ava, Brabus, and Rigs will be tired of seeing you around if you’re looking to collect all the weapons in the game. But don’t worry about them, you will pay them fairly for their work with a lot of Scrap and Lumenite Crystals.

All weapons in Remnant 2

There are 73 weapons in Remnant 2 so far, with 34 melee weapons, 21 long guns, and 18 handguns. Some of them can be bought directly at Ward 13 from Brabus, while many others are locked behind puzzles and Events in different worlds.

In the table below, BD refers to base damage, CC refers to critical hit chance, WB refers to weak spot damage bonus, and SM refers to stagger modifier.

NameTypeMagazine/Max AmmoComes with weapon mod?BD/CC/WB/SMHow to get
Alpha-OmegaLong Gun55/275Beta Ray15 / 10 percent / 100 percent / Zero percentTalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Forgotten Memory, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap.
AphelionLong Gun7/49Supernova62 / 10 percent / 100 percent / -25 percentTalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Void Cinder, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap
AS-10 BulldogLong Gun12/60No60 / Five percent / 100 percent / 10 percentChallenger Archetype’s starting long gun. Also sold by Brabus at Ward 13.
Assassin’s DaggerMelee WeaponNot applicableBloodthirst41 / -3 percent / 110 percent / -15 percentCrafted at Nimue in Nimue’s Retreat from any of the following: Assassin Dagger (Teal Jewel), Assassin Dagger (Red Jewel), and Assassin Dagger (Purple Jewel).
Atom SmasherMelee WeaponNot applicableAccelerator72 / Five percent / 95 percent / 11 percentCheck the last wagon in the Terminus Station in N’Erud after The Train Event.
Atom SplitterMelee WeaponNot applicableFission Strike100 / Five percent / 90 percent / Six percentVault of the Formless dungeon in N’Erud.
Blackmaw AR-47Long Gun38/190No17 / Five percent / 100 percent / Zero percentHandler Archetype’s starting long gun. Also sold by Brabus at Ward 13.
Blade of GulMelee WeaponNot applicableNo57 / Four percent / 100 percent / Six percentCrafted at the Bloodmoon Altar in Yaesha for 10 Blood Moon Essence and 1,650 Scrap.
Bolt DriverHandgun24/96No26 / 10 percent / 105 percent / -10 percentPlay a secret song on the Water Harp in The Forbidden Grove, Yaesha.
Bone ChopperMelee WeaponNot applicableNo58 / Seven percent / 105 percent / -3 percentAlchemist Archetype’s starting melee weapon. Also, can be found in Losomn after The Feast Event in a room after you take a lift.
Chicago TypewriterLong Gun80/320No10 / 10 percent / 105 percent / Zero percentComplete the environmental puzzle in The Labyrinth.
Coach GunLong Gun2/28No115 / Five percent / 100 percent / 10 percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13.
Crescent MoonLong Gun1/38Moonlight Barrage87 / Five percent / 70 percent / -15 percentTalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Anamy’s Echo, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap
CrossbowLong Gun1/27No115 / 10 percent / 115 percent / 10 percentSummoner Archetype’s starting long gun.
Cube GunHandgun5/105Cube Shield15 / Five percent / 85 percent / Zero percentTalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Conflux Prism, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap
DeceitLong Gun6/30Ouroboros120 / 15 percent / 90 percent / Five percentTalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Imposter’s Heart, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap.
Double BarrelHandgun2/24No110 / Five percent / One / 10 percentInside the Morrow Parish Asylum safe.
DreamcatcherMelee WeaponNot applicableDreamwave58 / Five percent / 95 percent / Three percentComplete the Nightweaver quest line in Losomn.
Edge of the ForestMelee WeaponNot applicableNo59 / Nine percent / 105 percent / -15 percentFound near the Worldstone in Imperial Gardens, Yaesha.
EnigmaHandgun30/120Chaos Driver22 / -10 percent / NA / -15 percentTalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Cipher Rod, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap
Feral JudgementMelee WeaponNot applicableDeath Sentence53 / 13 percent / 110 percent / -15 percentTalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Ravager’s Maw, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap.
Ford’s ScattergunLong Gun7/28No130 / Five percent / 100 percent / 10 percentExplorer Archetype’s starting long gun.
Gas GiantMelee WeaponNot applicableDying Breath74 / Three percent / 95 percent / Eight percentLet yourself be eaten by Tal Ratha in N’Erud
GodsplitterMelee WeaponNot applicableFracture38 / Two percent / 50 percent / -20 percentTalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Void Cinder, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap
HellfireHandgun60/180Explosive Shot13 / NA / NA / -15 percentFound in a secret passage in Ashen Wastelands, Root Earth.
Hero’s SwordMelee WeaponNot applicableEnergy Wave51 / Five percent / 90 percent / -10 percentExplorer Archetype’s starting melee weapon.
Huntmaster M1Long Gun7/42No70 / Five percent / 110 percent / Five percentHunter Archetype’s starting long gun. Also sold by Brabus at Ward 13.
Huntress SpearMelee WeaponNot applicableJavelin63 / Six percent / 100 percent / -5 percentTalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Melded Hilt, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap
Iron GreatswordMelee WeaponNot applicableNo105 / Five percent/ 95 percent / 13 percentSold by Brabus at Ward 13.
Knuckle DustersMelee WeaponNot applicableNo43 / Five percent / 110 percent / Five percentSold by Brabus at Ward 13.
Krell AxeMelee WeaponNot applicableKrell Edge54 / Three percent / 85 percent / -10 percentAfter the second checkpoint of the pressure plate puzzle in Endaira’s End, in Yaesha.
Labyrinth StaffMelee WeaponNot applicableNo64 / Eight percent / 95 percent / Five percentFound after beating one of the bosses in The Labyrinth.
MercilessLong Gun50/250Bloodline13 / 10 percent / 100 percent / Zero percentTalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Crimson Membrane, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap.
MeridianHandgun5/40Screamer82 / NA / NA / Zero percentWait 90 minutes in Tiller’s Rest for the room to fill up with water.
MP60-RHandgun42/252NoNine / 10 percent / 100 percent / Zero percentUse the Cargo Control Key on at Ward 13 after opening Ford’s chest.
NebulaHandgun55/220Nano Swarm12 / NA / NA / -15 percentTalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Spiced Bile, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap.
NightfallLong Gun10/90Dreadwalker31 / Five percent / 105 percent / 15 percentTalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Cursed Dream Silks, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap.
NightshadeMelee WeaponNot applicableBeyond The Veil47 / 18 percent / 110 percent / -20 percentTalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Nightweaver’s Finger, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap.
Ornate BladeMelee WeaponNot applicableNo52 / 11 percent / 105 percent / -5 percentFind the guilty Council Member in The Fae Council Event in Losomn.
Ornate FlailMelee WeaponNot applicableNo63 / 11 percent / 100 percent / -3 percentIn a secret passage during The Executioner event in the Council Chamber, Losomn.
Plasma CutterLong Gun100/400Heat SinkSeven / Five percent / 75 percent / -20 percentEnter the door at the Navigation Room in N’Erud while wearing the Navigator’s Helm.
Pulse RifleLong Gun30/210No16 / 10 percent / 105 percent / Five percentUnlock the doors in Abyssal Rift, in N’Erud, after using the Decorum Cipher.
Rebellion SpearMelee WeaponNot applicableNo60 / 13 percent / 110 percent / Two percentSummoner Archetype’s starting melee weapon.
Red Doe StaffMelee WeaponNot applicableLifeline62 / Three percent / 95 percent / Eight percentTalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Doe’s Antler, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap.
Repeater PistolHandgun15/150No15 / Five percent / 105 percent / -10 percentHunter Archetype’s starting handgun. Also sold by Brabus at Ward 13.
Royal BroadswordMelee WeaponNot applicableNo102 / Seven percent / 95 percent / 11 percentDuring the Arrest event in The Red Throne, in Yaesha, if you choose to fight the Pan Empress.
Royal Hunting BowLong Gun1/40No80 / 10 percent / 115 percent / Five percentBehind the door you unlock after finishing the Postulant Event in Losomn.
Rune PistolHandgun42/168Soul Brand15 / 10 percent / 100 percent / Zero percentTalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Decrepit Rune, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap.
Rupture CanonHandgun12/60No42 / Five percent / 100 percent / 10 percentVault of the Formless dungeon in N’Erud.
Rusted ClawsMelee WeaponNot applicableNo51 / 14 percent / 110 percent / -9 percentSold by Brabus at Ward 13.
SagittariusLong Gun1/32Starfall98 / 10 percent / 115 percent / Five percentLevers puzzle inside the Cathedral of Omen in Yaesha.
Scrap HammerMelee WeaponNot applicableNo83 / Eight percent / 95 percent / Nine percentSold by Brabus at Ward 13.
Scrap HatchetMelee WeaponNot applicableNo57 / Six percent / 105 percent / One percentSold by Brabus at Ward 13.
Scrap StaffMelee WeaponNot applicableNo65 / Six percent / 95 percent / Eight percentSold by Brabus at Ward 13.
Service PistolHandgun9/90No24 / Five percent / 105 percent / Zero percentSold by Brabus at Ward 13.
Silverback Model 500Handgun5/40No55 / Five percent / 105 percent / 20 percentSold by Brabus at Ward 13.
SorrowHandgun5/45Eulogy45 / 10 percent / 115 percent / Five percentGive Meidre the Tear of Kaeula at The Far Woods in Yaesha.
Spectral BladeMelee WeaponNot applicableWhirlwind53 / Eight percent / 105 percent / -25 percentTalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Eidolon Shard, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap.
Star ShotHandgun10/60Big Bang22 / Five percent / 110 percent / 10 percentFinish the N’Erud event Supply Ship.
Steel FlailMelee WeaponNot applicableNo69 / Four percent / 100 percent / Six percentSold by Brabus at Ward 13.
Steel KatanaMelee WeaponNot applicableNo56 / 10 percent / 105 percent / -10 percentFound in a secret passage in Ashen Wasteland, Root Earth. Also sold by Brabus at Ward 13.
Steel SpearMelee WeaponNot applicableNo61 / Nine percent / 110 percent / -4 percentSold by Brabus at Ward 13.
Steel SwordMelee WeaponNot applicableNo56 / Seven percent / 100 percent / Two percentSold by Brabus at Ward 13.
StonebreakerMelee WeaponNot applicableFaultline103 / Four percent / 95 percent / 10 percentTalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Hollow Heart, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap.
SureshotHandgun1/21No105 / Five percent / 110 percent / 10 percentSold by Brabus at Ward 13.
Tal’Ratha HammerMelee WeaponNot applicableNo78 / Five percent / NA / NATalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Acidic Jawbone, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap.
Tech 22Handgun30/270NoEight / 10 percent / 100 percent / -10 percentSold by Brabus at Ward 13.
Twisted ArbalestLong Gun1/22Guardian’s Call80 / Five percent / 100 percent / Five percentTalk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Twisted Lazurite, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap.
Vice GripsMelee WeaponNot applicableNo55 / Six percent / 110 percent / -18 percentCrafted by the Drzyr Replicator in N’Erud for seven Lumenite Crystal, 15 Galvanized Iron, and 1,500 Scrap.
Western ClassicHandgun6/66No32 / Five percent / 105 percent / Five percentSold by Brabus at Ward 13.
WidowmakerLong Gun1/27No125 / 10 percent / 120 percent / 20 percentSold by Brabus at Ward 13.
Wrangler 1860Long Gun10/50No55 / 10 percent / 110 percent / Zero percentSold by Brabus at Ward 13.
XMG57 BonesawLong Gun150/300No12 / 10 percent / 100 percent / Zero percentSold by Brabus at Ward 13.

Remnant 2 weapon stats, explained

The full list of weapon stats in Remnant 2 with their exact explanation is described below.

  • Magazine: How many times you can shoot a weapon before reloading it.
  • Max Ammo: The total number of bullets you can hold for that weapon.
  • Base Damage: The damage the weapon deals before applying damage modifiers (resistances, critical hits, etc.).
  • Critical Hit Chance: The odds of landing a critical hit, dealing bonus damage (yellow damage numbers).
  • Weak Spot Damage Bonus: The percentage of bonus damage the weapon deals if it hits an enemy’s weak spot (red damage numbers).
  • Stagger Modifier: Your chances of disrupting an enemy when hitting them with your weapon. Staggered enemies will have their movement or action briefly interrupted.

How to upgrade weapons in Remnant 2

You can upgrade your weapons at Rigs in Ward 13. Each upgrade will add a +1 to your weapon level, with standard weapons being capped at +20 and special weapons (like boss weapons) being capped at +10. All upgrades use Scrap, an Upgrade Material, and Lumenite Crystal in the case of boss weapons.

You get a 10-percent damage bonus per upgrade level for standard weapons and around 15 percent damage bonus per upgrade level for special weapons. These bonuses are non-cumulative, which means if a weapon you just upgraded went from 50 to 55 damage, the next upgrade will add 10 percent damage over 50, not 55.

Related: All Remnant 2 armor sets and how to get them.

Here are all the weapon upgrade costs in Remnant 2:

Upgrade LevelStandard weapon upgrade costSpecial weapon upgrade cost
Level oneFour Iron, 200 ScrapFive Iron, two Lumenite Crystal, 450 Scrap
Level twoSix Iron, 220 Scrap10 Iron, two Lumenite Crystal, 525 Scrap
Level threeEight Iron, 240 Scrap15 Iron, two Lumenite Crystal, 600 Scrap
Level four10 Iron, 260 Scrap15 Forged Iron, two Lumenite Crystal, 675 Scrap
Level five12 Iron, 280 Scrap20 Forged Iron, three Lumenite Crystal, 750 Scrap
Level sixFour Forged Iron, 300 Scrap15 Galvanized Iron, three Lumenite Crystal, 825 Scrap
Level sevenSix Forged Iron, 320 Scrap20 Galvanized Iron, three Lumenite Crystal, 900 Scrap
Level eightEight Forged Iron, 340 Scrap15 Hardened Iron, four Lumenite Crystal, 975 Scrap
Level nine10 Forged Iron, 360 Scrap20 Hardened Iron, four Lumenite Crystal, 1,050 Scrap
Level 1012 Forged Iron, 380 ScrapOne Simulacrum, five Lumenite Crystal, 1,125 Scrap
Level 11Four Galvanized Iron, 400 Scrap
Level 12Six Galvanized Iron, 420 Scrap
Level 13Eight Galvanized Iron, 440 Scrap
Level 1410 Galvanized Iron, 460 Scrap
Level 1512 Galvanized Iron, 480 Scrap
Level 16Six Hardened Iron, 500 Scrap
Level 17Eight Hardened Iron, 520 Scrap
Level 1810 Hardened Iron, 540 Scrap
Level 1912 Hardened Iron, 560 Scrap
Level 20One Simulacrum, 580 Scrap

