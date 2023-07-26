All Remnant 2 weapons and how to get them

I don't know why you would try to collect them all, but good luck.

There are many more weapons in Remnant 2 than those Brabus sells you at Ward 13 or those the game gives you when you start a new character. Nearly all puzzles, hidden passages, and events you run into in any world, from Yaesha to Rotten Earth, hide special gear for your character once you complete them. In many cases, it’s a shiny new weapon.

Your best friends to craft and upgrade your weapons will be at Ward 13. Ava, Brabus, and Rigs will be tired of seeing you around if you’re looking to collect all the weapons in the game. But don’t worry about them, you will pay them fairly for their work with a lot of Scrap and Lumenite Crystals.

All weapons in Remnant 2

There are 73 weapons in Remnant 2 so far, with 34 melee weapons, 21 long guns, and 18 handguns. Some of them can be bought directly at Ward 13 from Brabus, while many others are locked behind puzzles and Events in different worlds.

In the table below, BD refers to base damage, CC refers to critical hit chance, WB refers to weak spot damage bonus, and SM refers to stagger modifier.

Name Type Magazine/Max Ammo Comes with weapon mod? BD/CC/WB/SM How to get Alpha-Omega Long Gun 55/275 Beta Ray 15 / 10 percent / 100 percent / Zero percent Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Forgotten Memory, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap. Aphelion Long Gun 7/49 Supernova 62 / 10 percent / 100 percent / -25 percent Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Void Cinder, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap AS-10 Bulldog Long Gun 12/60 No 60 / Five percent / 100 percent / 10 percent Challenger Archetype’s starting long gun. Also sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Assassin’s Dagger Melee Weapon Not applicable Bloodthirst 41 / -3 percent / 110 percent / -15 percent Crafted at Nimue in Nimue’s Retreat from any of the following: Assassin Dagger (Teal Jewel), Assassin Dagger (Red Jewel), and Assassin Dagger (Purple Jewel). Atom Smasher Melee Weapon Not applicable Accelerator 72 / Five percent / 95 percent / 11 percent Check the last wagon in the Terminus Station in N’Erud after The Train Event. Atom Splitter Melee Weapon Not applicable Fission Strike 100 / Five percent / 90 percent / Six percent Vault of the Formless dungeon in N’Erud. Blackmaw AR-47 Long Gun 38/190 No 17 / Five percent / 100 percent / Zero percent Handler Archetype’s starting long gun. Also sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Blade of Gul Melee Weapon Not applicable No 57 / Four percent / 100 percent / Six percent Crafted at the Bloodmoon Altar in Yaesha for 10 Blood Moon Essence and 1,650 Scrap. Bolt Driver Handgun 24/96 No 26 / 10 percent / 105 percent / -10 percent Play a secret song on the Water Harp in The Forbidden Grove, Yaesha. Bone Chopper Melee Weapon Not applicable No 58 / Seven percent / 105 percent / -3 percent Alchemist Archetype’s starting melee weapon. Also, can be found in Losomn after The Feast Event in a room after you take a lift. Chicago Typewriter Long Gun 80/320 No 10 / 10 percent / 105 percent / Zero percent Complete the environmental puzzle in The Labyrinth. Coach Gun Long Gun 2/28 No 115 / Five percent / 100 percent / 10 percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Crescent Moon Long Gun 1/38 Moonlight Barrage 87 / Five percent / 70 percent / -15 percent Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Anamy’s Echo, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap Crossbow Long Gun 1/27 No 115 / 10 percent / 115 percent / 10 percent Summoner Archetype’s starting long gun. Cube Gun Handgun 5/105 Cube Shield 15 / Five percent / 85 percent / Zero percent Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Conflux Prism, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap Deceit Long Gun 6/30 Ouroboros 120 / 15 percent / 90 percent / Five percent Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Imposter’s Heart, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap. Double Barrel Handgun 2/24 No 110 / Five percent / One / 10 percent Inside the Morrow Parish Asylum safe. Dreamcatcher Melee Weapon Not applicable Dreamwave 58 / Five percent / 95 percent / Three percent Complete the Nightweaver quest line in Losomn. Edge of the Forest Melee Weapon Not applicable No 59 / Nine percent / 105 percent / -15 percent Found near the Worldstone in Imperial Gardens, Yaesha. Enigma Handgun 30/120 Chaos Driver 22 / -10 percent / NA / -15 percent Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Cipher Rod, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap Feral Judgement Melee Weapon Not applicable Death Sentence 53 / 13 percent / 110 percent / -15 percent Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Ravager’s Maw, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap. Ford’s Scattergun Long Gun 7/28 No 130 / Five percent / 100 percent / 10 percent Explorer Archetype’s starting long gun. Gas Giant Melee Weapon Not applicable Dying Breath 74 / Three percent / 95 percent / Eight percent Let yourself be eaten by Tal Ratha in N’Erud Godsplitter Melee Weapon Not applicable Fracture 38 / Two percent / 50 percent / -20 percent Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Void Cinder, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap Hellfire Handgun 60/180 Explosive Shot 13 / NA / NA / -15 percent Found in a secret passage in Ashen Wastelands, Root Earth. Hero’s Sword Melee Weapon Not applicable Energy Wave 51 / Five percent / 90 percent / -10 percent Explorer Archetype’s starting melee weapon. Huntmaster M1 Long Gun 7/42 No 70 / Five percent / 110 percent / Five percent Hunter Archetype’s starting long gun. Also sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Huntress Spear Melee Weapon Not applicable Javelin 63 / Six percent / 100 percent / -5 percent Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Melded Hilt, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap Iron Greatsword Melee Weapon Not applicable No 105 / Five percent/ 95 percent / 13 percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Knuckle Dusters Melee Weapon Not applicable No 43 / Five percent / 110 percent / Five percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Krell Axe Melee Weapon Not applicable Krell Edge 54 / Three percent / 85 percent / -10 percent After the second checkpoint of the pressure plate puzzle in Endaira’s End, in Yaesha. Labyrinth Staff Melee Weapon Not applicable No 64 / Eight percent / 95 percent / Five percent Found after beating one of the bosses in The Labyrinth. Merciless Long Gun 50/250 Bloodline 13 / 10 percent / 100 percent / Zero percent Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Crimson Membrane, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap. Meridian Handgun 5/40 Screamer 82 / NA / NA / Zero percent Wait 90 minutes in Tiller’s Rest for the room to fill up with water. MP60-R Handgun 42/252 No Nine / 10 percent / 100 percent / Zero percent Use the Cargo Control Key on at Ward 13 after opening Ford’s chest. Nebula Handgun 55/220 Nano Swarm 12 / NA / NA / -15 percent Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Spiced Bile, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap. Nightfall Long Gun 10/90 Dreadwalker 31 / Five percent / 105 percent / 15 percent Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Cursed Dream Silks, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap. Nightshade Melee Weapon Not applicable Beyond The Veil 47 / 18 percent / 110 percent / -20 percent Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Nightweaver’s Finger, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap. Ornate Blade Melee Weapon Not applicable No 52 / 11 percent / 105 percent / -5 percent Find the guilty Council Member in The Fae Council Event in Losomn. Ornate Flail Melee Weapon Not applicable No 63 / 11 percent / 100 percent / -3 percent In a secret passage during The Executioner event in the Council Chamber, Losomn. Plasma Cutter Long Gun 100/400 Heat Sink Seven / Five percent / 75 percent / -20 percent Enter the door at the Navigation Room in N’Erud while wearing the Navigator’s Helm. Pulse Rifle Long Gun 30/210 No 16 / 10 percent / 105 percent / Five percent Unlock the doors in Abyssal Rift, in N’Erud, after using the Decorum Cipher. Rebellion Spear Melee Weapon Not applicable No 60 / 13 percent / 110 percent / Two percent Summoner Archetype’s starting melee weapon. Red Doe Staff Melee Weapon Not applicable Lifeline 62 / Three percent / 95 percent / Eight percent Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Doe’s Antler, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap. Repeater Pistol Handgun 15/150 No 15 / Five percent / 105 percent / -10 percent Hunter Archetype’s starting handgun. Also sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Royal Broadsword Melee Weapon Not applicable No 102 / Seven percent / 95 percent / 11 percent During the Arrest event in The Red Throne, in Yaesha, if you choose to fight the Pan Empress. Royal Hunting Bow Long Gun 1/40 No 80 / 10 percent / 115 percent / Five percent Behind the door you unlock after finishing the Postulant Event in Losomn. Rune Pistol Handgun 42/168 Soul Brand 15 / 10 percent / 100 percent / Zero percent Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Decrepit Rune, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap. Rupture Canon Handgun 12/60 No 42 / Five percent / 100 percent / 10 percent Vault of the Formless dungeon in N’Erud. Rusted Claws Melee Weapon Not applicable No 51 / 14 percent / 110 percent / -9 percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Sagittarius Long Gun 1/32 Starfall 98 / 10 percent / 115 percent / Five percent Levers puzzle inside the Cathedral of Omen in Yaesha. Scrap Hammer Melee Weapon Not applicable No 83 / Eight percent / 95 percent / Nine percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Scrap Hatchet Melee Weapon Not applicable No 57 / Six percent / 105 percent / One percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Scrap Staff Melee Weapon Not applicable No 65 / Six percent / 95 percent / Eight percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Service Pistol Handgun 9/90 No 24 / Five percent / 105 percent / Zero percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Silverback Model 500 Handgun 5/40 No 55 / Five percent / 105 percent / 20 percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Sorrow Handgun 5/45 Eulogy 45 / 10 percent / 115 percent / Five percent Give Meidre the Tear of Kaeula at The Far Woods in Yaesha. Spectral Blade Melee Weapon Not applicable Whirlwind 53 / Eight percent / 105 percent / -25 percent Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Eidolon Shard, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap. Star Shot Handgun 10/60 Big Bang 22 / Five percent / 110 percent / 10 percent Finish the N’Erud event Supply Ship. Steel Flail Melee Weapon Not applicable No 69 / Four percent / 100 percent / Six percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Steel Katana Melee Weapon Not applicable No 56 / 10 percent / 105 percent / -10 percent Found in a secret passage in Ashen Wasteland, Root Earth. Also sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Steel Spear Melee Weapon Not applicable No 61 / Nine percent / 110 percent / -4 percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Steel Sword Melee Weapon Not applicable No 56 / Seven percent / 100 percent / Two percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Stonebreaker Melee Weapon Not applicable Faultline 103 / Four percent / 95 percent / 10 percent Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Hollow Heart, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap. Sureshot Handgun 1/21 No 105 / Five percent / 110 percent / 10 percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Tal’Ratha Hammer Melee Weapon Not applicable No 78 / Five percent / NA / NA Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Acidic Jawbone, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap. Tech 22 Handgun 30/270 No Eight / 10 percent / 100 percent / -10 percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Twisted Arbalest Long Gun 1/22 Guardian’s Call 80 / Five percent / 100 percent / Five percent Talk with Ava at Ward 13 to craft. Requires one Twisted Lazurite, seven Lumenite Crystal, and 650 Scrap. Vice Grips Melee Weapon Not applicable No 55 / Six percent / 110 percent / -18 percent Crafted by the Drzyr Replicator in N’Erud for seven Lumenite Crystal, 15 Galvanized Iron, and 1,500 Scrap. Western Classic Handgun 6/66 No 32 / Five percent / 105 percent / Five percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Widowmaker Long Gun 1/27 No 125 / 10 percent / 120 percent / 20 percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13. Wrangler 1860 Long Gun 10/50 No 55 / 10 percent / 110 percent / Zero percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13. XMG57 Bonesaw Long Gun 150/300 No 12 / 10 percent / 100 percent / Zero percent Sold by Brabus at Ward 13.

Remnant 2 weapon stats, explained

The full list of weapon stats in Remnant 2 with their exact explanation is described below.

Magazine : How many times you can shoot a weapon before reloading it.

: How many times you can shoot a weapon before reloading it. Max Ammo : The total number of bullets you can hold for that weapon.

: The total number of bullets you can hold for that weapon. Base Damage : The damage the weapon deals before applying damage modifiers (resistances, critical hits, etc.).

: The damage the weapon deals before applying damage modifiers (resistances, critical hits, etc.). Critical Hit Chance : The odds of landing a critical hit, dealing bonus damage (yellow damage numbers).

: The odds of landing a critical hit, dealing bonus damage (yellow damage numbers). Weak Spot Damage Bonus : The percentage of bonus damage the weapon deals if it hits an enemy’s weak spot (red damage numbers).

: The percentage of bonus damage the weapon deals if it hits an enemy’s weak spot (red damage numbers). Stagger Modifier: Your chances of disrupting an enemy when hitting them with your weapon. Staggered enemies will have their movement or action briefly interrupted.

How to upgrade weapons in Remnant 2

You can upgrade your weapons at Rigs in Ward 13. Each upgrade will add a +1 to your weapon level, with standard weapons being capped at +20 and special weapons (like boss weapons) being capped at +10. All upgrades use Scrap, an Upgrade Material, and Lumenite Crystal in the case of boss weapons.

You get a 10-percent damage bonus per upgrade level for standard weapons and around 15 percent damage bonus per upgrade level for special weapons. These bonuses are non-cumulative, which means if a weapon you just upgraded went from 50 to 55 damage, the next upgrade will add 10 percent damage over 50, not 55.

Here are all the weapon upgrade costs in Remnant 2:

Upgrade Level Standard weapon upgrade cost Special weapon upgrade cost Level one Four Iron, 200 Scrap Five Iron, two Lumenite Crystal, 450 Scrap Level two Six Iron, 220 Scrap 10 Iron, two Lumenite Crystal, 525 Scrap Level three Eight Iron, 240 Scrap 15 Iron, two Lumenite Crystal, 600 Scrap Level four 10 Iron, 260 Scrap 15 Forged Iron, two Lumenite Crystal, 675 Scrap Level five 12 Iron, 280 Scrap 20 Forged Iron, three Lumenite Crystal, 750 Scrap Level six Four Forged Iron, 300 Scrap 15 Galvanized Iron, three Lumenite Crystal, 825 Scrap Level seven Six Forged Iron, 320 Scrap 20 Galvanized Iron, three Lumenite Crystal, 900 Scrap Level eight Eight Forged Iron, 340 Scrap 15 Hardened Iron, four Lumenite Crystal, 975 Scrap Level nine 10 Forged Iron, 360 Scrap 20 Hardened Iron, four Lumenite Crystal, 1,050 Scrap Level 10 12 Forged Iron, 380 Scrap One Simulacrum, five Lumenite Crystal, 1,125 Scrap Level 11 Four Galvanized Iron, 400 Scrap – Level 12 Six Galvanized Iron, 420 Scrap – Level 13 Eight Galvanized Iron, 440 Scrap – Level 14 10 Galvanized Iron, 460 Scrap – Level 15 12 Galvanized Iron, 480 Scrap – Level 16 Six Hardened Iron, 500 Scrap – Level 17 Eight Hardened Iron, 520 Scrap – Level 18 10 Hardened Iron, 540 Scrap – Level 19 12 Hardened Iron, 560 Scrap – Level 20 One Simulacrum, 580 Scrap –

