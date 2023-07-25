Remnant 2 player spends 90 minutes watching room fill with water to uncover secret weapon

Remnant 2 is a game that has plenty for players to explore and uncover, and one gamer today showed just how important it can be to notice the little details by uncovering a secret weapon hidden within the sewer.

Ninety minutes is how long it takes to uncover the Meridian special handgun in Remnant 2, as discovered by ‘Desier’ on Reddit on July 24.

In Tiller’s Rest, the very, very patient Remnant player traversed the platforms before noticing an electric slime clogging a pipe. Once this enemy is destroyed the room will begin to fill with water from the pipe. Thanks to this curious player, we now know that, eventually, after quite the in-game wait, the water will list wooden planks to the surface. This allows you to hop across and claim this secret loot from a corpse.

The discovery as welcomed with open arms by the Remnant 2 community, and after some testing players even realized you won’t need to spend an hour staring at the water. Instead, the location will fill even if you are off questing elsewhere. This means you can trigger the water and then head back later to claim your rewards.

Related: Remnant 2 dethrones CS:GO as Steam’s best-selling game

For doing this, your reward is the Meridan handgun. This weapon is more like a grenade launcher which has the ability to become a full-on rocket launcher with mods. If your playstyle is all about big area-of-effect damage, then this is a must-have.

Remnant 2 hasn’t actually yet launched in full, but there seem to be plenty of cool secrets coming to light already. Given the full release is imminent, players should expect more hidden surprises like this to be found in the coming days.

The full game, made by Gunfire Games, launches on July 25.

About the author