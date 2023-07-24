Remnant 2 knocks CS:GO out of top spot to become Steam’s best selling game

Remnant 2’s prerelease broke through to the top spot in Steam’s best-selling games list this week, taking first place from CS:GO. The much-hyped third-person shooter from Gunfire Games managed to stay ahead of Counter-Strike for several days on the eve of its big release, before falling back into second place again.

Gunfire’ Soulslike title rose 68 places in its first two weeks on Steam’s top 100 list. Fans are lining up to play Remnant 2 after its official launch on July 25 too, so there’s every chance the summer’s surprise could take top spot for a second time.

Steam’s chart ranks by revenue and surpassing CS:GO’s monstrously profitable microtransactions is no easy feat. Remnant 2 also managed to drop Baldur’s Gate 3 to third place on its way to the top, beating the latter’s $70 price tag.

CS:GO revenue has kept it consistently up the higher end of rankings, pushing its way to the top against countless successful titles. The shooter earned a Platinum status in 2022 as one of the highest-selling products of that year and has seen a growing player base year-on-year, all despite being 11 years old.

It has been four years since the original Remnant, From the Ashes, was released. It has maintained “very positive” reviews since its arrival, and Remnant 2 is shaping up to be a similar success, at least in the early days; the title has already accrued an 80 on Metacritic, which overshadows From the Ashes’ 77 rating.

Remnant 2 will land on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC within the next few days.

