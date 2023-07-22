Remnant 2 Chest Code – How to open the safe in Ford’s room at Ward 13

Chest codes are a popular secret in many games, and Remnant 2 is no different. In fact, it will challenge you to find your first code early in the game. Eagle-eyed players will notice a locked chest in Ford’s room, but how do you open it?

How to open Ford’s safe in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the safe in Ford’s room, you will need the code 0451, and once you have opened the safe, you will get the Cargo Control Key. The chest code is on the flashlight that Ford gives you at the very start of the campaign. Open your inventory and inspect the item, and you will be able to rotate it and look at the bottom. There, scrawled on the metal, are the numbers 0451. Yes, I was kicking myself when one of my colleagues at work told me where to find it. Now, what do we do with the key?

What to do with the Cargo Control Key

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the Cargo Control Key, head outside, past the world stone, the firing range, and the strange creature selling its wares. Don’t go down the ramp where you followed Ford, and instead, keep to the right. Make your way toward the container yard and the giant ship, and you’ll see a gap on the right allowing you to get onto the deck of the ship.

From there, a small ramp leads down into the belly of the ship, and you can just follow the corridors until you come to a locked door. Interact with the door, then select the Cargo Control Key to open it. Inside, you will find the MP60-R handgun.

Is the MP60-R worth using?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the most important questions in Remnant 2 is if a weapon is worth using. Scrap, an important resource, is rare, and it costs a lot to upgrade weapons. The MP60-R is a decent weapon, depending on when you find it. It has decent stats and will definitely prove useful when dealing with lesser mobs that are common in the game.

Damage – 9

RPS – 14.2

Magazine – 42

Accuracy – High

Ideal Range – 17 meters

Falloff Range – 50 meters

Max Ammo – 252

Critical Hit Chance – 10%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – +100%

Stagger Modifier – 0%

It’s a great weapon earlier in the game before you make it to the Labyrinth. In the Labyrinth, you will face a fun boss that drops an item that allows you to build The Cube Gun. The Cube Gun is my favorite weapon in the game, disrupting the ammo economy, providing protection, and generally being a lot of fun. So, if you don’t have The Cube Gun, this is a great option. If you do have it, then use that instead.

