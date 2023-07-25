Every true gamer knows the most important thing is not how good your gameplay is, but how fine your characters look. Remnant 2 is no exception since it lets you unlock different armor sets to change your character’s visuals. Yes, armor sets do provide some damage reduction, status resistance, and stamina bonuses, but are these really more important than looking like a badass alien? I don’t think so.

You start Remnant 2 with a bunch of armor to buy from Whispers in Ward 13, all of them made to fit each Archetype’s main playstyle. But there are many other armor sets hidden behind puzzles and secret areas in different worlds.

All armor sets in Remnant 2

There are 18 known armor sets in Remnant 2 as of the game’s full release date, July 25. Here are their full stats and how to unlock them. The order of the stats shown in the table is the following:

Armor/Weight/Bleed Resist/Fire resist/Shock resist/Corrosive resist/Blights resist.

Armor set name Full set stats Weight bracket How to unlock Dendroid 47/25/10/0/2/8/5 Light Inside a secret passage in Ashen Wasteland in Root Earth Elder 44/24/0/12/0/4/9 Light Bonus from purchasing Remnant 2 Deluxe or Ultimate Editions Realmwalker 40/21/5/4/7/0/9 Light Explorer Archetype’s starting equipment. Space Worker 44/23/4/3/10/7/0 Light In a locker inside the Void Vessel Facility in N’Erud. Use the Stasis Pod Glyph to open it. Academic’s 72/42/5/0/0/15/7 Medium Retrieved from a corpse in the Monster in the Drain event in Losomn. Field Medic 68/35/15/0/0/2/8 Medium Medic Archetype’s starting equipment or bought from Whispers in Ward 13. High Noon 72/39/0/10/9/6/0 Medium Gunslinger Archetype’s starting equipment. Nightstalker 69/36/6/7/5/0/13 Medium Hunter Archetype’s starting equipment or bought from Whispers in Ward 13. Red Widow 88/48/12/0/0/2/11 Medium Inside a secret passage in The Lament, in Yaesha, after completing the Consort’s Puzzle. Survivor 60/33/5/4/4/5/4 Medium Any new character’s first armor set. Trainer 67/33/6/0/8/7/3 Medium Handler Archetype’s starting equipment or bought from Whispers in Ward 13. Bruiser 110/60/5/14/0/6/0 Heavy Challenger Archetype’s starting equipment or bought from Whispers in Ward 13. Fae Royal 107/55/9/9/0/0/7 Heavy After solving the pieces puzzle in Postulant’s Parlor, in Losomn. Void 104/57/0/7/9/9/0 Heavy Bonus from purchasing Remnant 2 Deluxe or Ultimate Editions Knotted 100/56/3/0/0/15/7 Heavy Crafted at the Bloodmoon Altar in Yaesha for 25 Blood Moon Essence and 1,950 Scrap. Radiant 113/61/5/5/12/0/3 Heavy Bonus from purchasing Remnant 2 Deluxe or Ultimate Editions Technician 106/58/0/5/13/7/0 Heavy Engineer Archetype’s starting equipment and found in the dead engineer’s corpse in N’Erud. Leto Mark II 168/90/10/10/10/10/10 Ultra Heavy After an environmental puzzle in the Labyrinth. Must have the Biome Portal Key.

Armor stats, explained

Here’s what each of the Armor stats do in Remnant 2:

Armor : Increases damage resistance.

: Increases damage resistance. Weight : Determines dodge speed and Stamina cost penalty of dodging.

: Determines dodge speed and Stamina cost penalty of dodging. Bleed resist : Decreases damage taken from Bleed.

: Decreases damage taken from Bleed. Fire resist : Decreases damage taken from Fire attacks.

: Decreases damage taken from Fire attacks. Shock resist : Decreases damage taken from Shock attacks.

: Decreases damage taken from Shock attacks. Corrosive resist : Decreases damage taken from Corrosive attacks.

: Decreases damage taken from Corrosive attacks. Blights resist: Decreases damage taken from Blights.

If you are playing in the lower difficulties, the elemental resists might not be something you will care about a whole lot while playing. In the brutal levels, though, any damage mitigation you can have will count, so choosing the right armor pieces and sets for each area may be the difference between life and death.

Armor weight brackets

Armor weight defines how fast your dodges are and how much Stamina you need to do them. There are four weight brackets, and having weight fluctuations inside a bracket makes no difference in gameplay.

Zero to 25: Light weight. Fast dodge. No stamina cost penalty.

Light weight. Fast dodge. No stamina cost penalty. 26 to 50: Medium weight. Normal dodge. 25 percent stamina cost penalty.

Medium weight. Normal dodge. 25 percent stamina cost penalty. 51 to 75: Heavy weight. Slow dodge. 50 percent stamina cost penalty.

Heavy weight. Slow dodge. 50 percent stamina cost penalty. 76 to 100: Ultra Heavy. Flop. 75 percent stamina cost penalty.

Be really, really careful when reaching the Heavy or Ultra Heavy weight brackets. Your dodge becomes super slow and very unreliable, which means you’ll be forced to start thinking of other ways to survive, such as good health recovery, enemy disruption, or ways to revive if downed.

Can you upgrade armor in Remnant 2?

There is no way to upgrade armor in Remnant 2. Armor stats are fixed and impossible to change, which means if you want to fine-tune any specific stat from your set, you’ll have to mix pieces of different sets until you get to the optimal numbers you’re looking for.

