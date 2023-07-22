How to find the Chicago Typewriter and Leto Mark II Armor in Remnant 2

The Chicago Typewriter is a weapon in Remnant 2 that veteran players will recognize. This was a firm favorite in Remnant: From The Ashes, and if you have been hoping to get your hands on it in the new game, this guide will show you how. There is even some bonus armor in it as well, in the form of the Leto Mark II.

Where to find the Chicago Typewriter in Remnant 2

Video by Dot Esports

The location of the Chicago Typewriter is on the ship in Ward 13. Getting to it is a whole different story, however. Players who have already unlocked Ford’s footlocker with the special code should have visited the ship and collected the MP60-R handgun. You may have noticed a glowing purple object through a window if you did this. That is the Chicago Typewriter.

To get the weapon, you will need access to the Labyrinth, so play through the campaign until you have finished that area. When you have done so, teleport to the Engtangled Gauntlet. This gets a little complicated here, so stick with us. You can watch the entire route you will need to take on the embedded video above.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the teleport stone at the Entangled Gauntlet, run up the stairs to the right and through the portal. When you arrive on the other side, walk around behind that portal and look down. Below the ledge, you will see another portal that you can drop down to.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This will throw you out in front of some steps with another portal to the left. Run up the steps and into the portal, and you will fly out the other end with a hole in the wall to your left. Go inside, look to your left again, and you will find some blocks you can start climbing.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make your way up the wall, jumping between blocks as needed. You will come to a gap that you can crouch to get through and follow the tunnel around. Jump over the top of the portal on the other side, then continue crouch walking until you reach a portal on the left. Open it and go inside to find yourself inside the ship.

There is a notebook on a table that contains some lore, and the Chicago Typewriter is on a bench. In the blue shipping container, you will find the Leto Mark II armor waiting for you.

Chicago Typewriter Stats

The Chicago Typewriter is an excellent weapon in Remnant 2 for a cobbled-together Tommy Gun. It has no fixed Mods or Mutators, so you can alter it how you see fit.

Damage – 10

RPS – 11

Magazine – 80

Accuracy – High

Ideal Range – 17 meters

Falloff Range – 55 meters

Max Ammo – 320

Critical Hit Chance – 10%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – 105%

Stagger Modifier – 0%

Leto Mark II Stats

The Leto Mark II offers a lot of protection, but it also weighs a lot. Still, it provides great stats across the board.

Armor – 168

Weight – 90

Bleed Resistance – 10

Fire Resistance – 10

Shock Resistance – 10

Blight Resistance – 10

Toxin Resistance – 10

