Remnant 2: Morrow Parish Sanatorium Safe Code and Combination Solution

There are more than a few safes hidden throughout Remnant 2. One of them can be found in the rather spooky Morrow Parish Asylum. If you have found the safe, want to open it, and are wondering what is inside, then we have all the information you need.

Morrow Parish Asylum Safe Code in Remnant 2

The safe code is 2971. The safe contains the Double Barrel, an excellent close-range option that will go in the handgun slot of your loadout. It can do a lot of damage at close range, making it ideal for later game play when some of the most powerful mobs will focus on rushing you in groups.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the safe code, you need to find a doctor who is locked up in the basement. The good news is that you can just enter the code when you find the safe on the lower level, in a room at the bottom of the main staircase. You don’t actually need to have found the code in the game for it to work.

While you explore the Morrow Parish Sanatorium, you will find the doctor locked away in the basement, talking about how her nurses turned on her. She wants her Carved-Stone Doll, and you can find them using our Stone-Carved Dolls location guide.

Please note, while the doctor has a variety of dialogue options where she talks about her situation, the asylum, and the staff turning on her, she never mentioned the clue to the safe in my game until I had actually given her the stone dolls. Only then did she mention her strange song.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Two shiny copper teeth removed from nine discarded combs, and seven yellowed leaves excised from one forgotten tome.”

As you can see, the lyrics of the song give us the safe code. Remember, before you rush to leave this area, the Sanatorium is a hub for a few different secrets. First, you can get your hands on the Dreamcatcher, a powerful melee weapon. That will then allow you to get the secret Invader class that is hidden in the endgame.

The Double Barrel stats

The Double Barrel really packs a wallop at close range.

Damage – 110

RPS – 2.3

Magazine – 2

Accuracy – Medium High

Ideal Range – 7 meters

Falloff Range – 20 meters

Max Ammo – 24

Critical Hit Chance – 5%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – 100%

Stagger Modifier – 10%

