Remnant 2: How to play a secret song on the water harp

Remnant 2 is full of hidden areas and secrets to explore. One of these involves the music box-like water harp on Yaesha, which is tricky enough to solve as is. But did you know there’s a secret song you can play, one that’s different from the puzzle’s original solution?

One of the game’s achievements called “Carnage in C-Minor” requires you to play a secret song on the water harp. If you’re a completionist trying to 100-percent the game and all of its achievements, you’ll need to know the notes to play on the water harp.

Here’s how to play a secret song on the Yaesha water harp.

How to unlock the “Carnage in C-Minor” achievement in Remnant 2: Play a secret song on the water harp

After you’ve solved the music box puzzle and chosen between the Doe and the Ravager, you might notice the Flautist is playing a song slightly different than the one before.

If you don’t want to figure the secret song out for yourself, though, no worries; it’s the same for everyone, so all you need to know is the order of the pegs to select.

Video by Dot Esports

To play the secret song, head to the music box and select the following pegs:

First row: First peg

Second row: Fourth peg

Third row: No peg

Fourth row: Second peg

Fifth row: Fifth peg

Sixth row: No peg

Seventh row: Third peg

Eighth row: No peg

How to get the Bolt Gun in Remnant 2

Once you’ve selected all the pegs as shown in the video above, exit the music box screen and head to the left side of the device. You’ll need to pull the lever on the side of the structure to get the secret song to play. Afterwards, a pop-up will say the achievement has been completed, and a pedestal will raise from the ground nearby. Inside the pedestal will be the Bolt Driver.

Hover over the handgun to see its stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bolt Driver is a handgun with a base 26 damage. It needs to be charged up before firing a three-shot burst, so it may not be for everyone. If you’re looking to collect all the weapons in Remnant 2, though, you can cross that one off your list.

