How to solve the Postulant’s Parlor chess puzzle in Remnant 2—Royal Hunting Bow reward

In a Soulslike looter shooter like Remnant 2, where procedurally generated levels, storylines, and sidequests serve as the crown jewel of its multiversal setting, it’s safe to say that there are plenty of rare weapons out there waiting for you to find them—especially by way of unconventional methods.

Perhaps a central example of this is the Royal Hunting Bow, which is rewarded exclusively to players who manage to best a strange, reserved NPC at a board game table.

Fear not if puzzles and mini-games aren’t your thing, however, as this reward is well worth the time investment considering how easy the encounter actually is.

How to solve the Postulant’s chess puzzle in Remnant 2

The Postulant’s chess puzzle can be found in the Postulant’s Parlor, one of three possible levels that can be rolled with the Beatific Palace in Losomn. At the end of the parlor, you will find the titular Postulant waiting deviously at a small table.

Upon interacting with the Fae, the game begins. This is pretty much a match-three game of tic-tac-toe. On the board, both you and the Postulant each have three pieces and the objective is to simply be the first to line up three in a row. Both of you will take turns moving one piece to a space immediately next to it until this happens. Ultimately, they will eventually make a mistake, and you just need to be ready to strike once that moment arises.

If you lose, you will get cursed and hopefully have some consumables on hand. If you win, you will receive 300 Scrap and a door behind the Postulant will open.

How to reach the Royal Hunting Bow in Remnant 2

At this point, make your way back around your defeated enemy to that newly opened room to pick up the Royal Hunting Bow. They don’t seem eager at all to move over a bit and let you through. Rude, I know.

Royal Hunting Bow full stats

Here’s the description, damage, critical hit chance, and other weapon stats of the Royal Hunting Bow in Remnant 2:

Description : The Postulant grants these to those who can defeat him. None know why. Some suspect that the game is a mere preamble—that perhaps the true game is what its players do next.

: The Postulant grants these to those who can defeat him. None know why. Some suspect that the game is a mere preamble—that perhaps the true game is what its players do next. Damage: 80

80 RPS: 4.3

4.3 Magazine size: One

One Max ammo: 40

40 Ideal range : 25 meters

: 25 meters Falloff range : 65 meters

: 65 meters Critical Hit Chance : +10 percent

: +10 percent Weak Spot Damage Bonus : +115 percent

: +115 percent Stagger modifier: +5 percent

Since it is considered a standard Regular Long Gun, the Royal Hunting Bow doesn’t have any built-in Weapon Mods and can be upgraded up to 20 times.

