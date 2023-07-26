How to solve the Lemark District clock puzzle in Remnant 2

One of the many secrets of Losomn in Remnant 2 is the wall clock in Lemark District. This super small area seems built to lead you to the basement of a burning building to find this clock, and while you can move its hands, you first have to find out the correct time it should mark.

The Hewda’s Clock tower, the one you can see from some parts of Morrow Parish, holds the solution and the reward for solving the Lemark District puzzle. There’s a mysterious purple glow coming from one of the clock’s hands, and you can see it much before you can actually get close to the tower. That glow is what you’re chasing because that’s what will give you a powerful weapon mod.

Lemark District clock puzzle solution

On the wall clock in the basement of the building in Lemark District, point the clock’s small hand to the bolt between the top and the left bolts, and point the big hand to the second small bolt below the right big bolt. The image below shows the exact positions of the clock’s hands, and apparently, the solution is the same in every game.

The solution of the clock puzzle in Lemark District. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I would love to explain the hand positions as if they were a real-life clock, but the Losomn clock is not a standard one since it has eight marks for hours and 40 marks for minutes. The best I can describe it is something like 7:13. It’s easier if you just follow what’s in the picture above since Remnant 2 clearly hasn’t seen a clock before.

Once the wall clock opens, a Clockwork Pinion will drop on the table. Grab it and take it to the tower.

This solution comes from the time shown on Hewda’s Clock if you look at it from the outside of the tower. If for any reason the solution above doesn’t work for you, check the clock’s hand in Hewda’s Clock and copy them in the Lemark District wall clock.

Seeing the time on the clock can be difficult since all angles are bad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to access Hewda’s clock tower

You must beat Losomn’s sewer boss to access Hewda’s Clock tower. After you beat it, there will be a passage taking you to the clock area, which was initially locked from the outside. You can now remove the bar that was locking the metal door in front of the tower and go back to Morrow Parish without using the sewers.

Go inside the clock tower and start climbing up. There are stairs on the inside and the outside, so you will have to jump in and out of it to find your way up. The method I used to find the right path was to open the map and move it around until I could see how each floor was connected and where the stairs were. The final section of this little jumping puzzle is only on the inside of the tower, where you will climb up to the clock’s cogs and gears.

Once you’re there, insert the Clockwork Pinion between the cogs by interacting with them. Then, interact with the lever to move the clock’s hands and drop the Broken Timepiece in front of a hole on the wall.

What to do with the Broken Timepiece

Take the Broken Timepiece to Ava at Ward 13 to use it to craft the Time Lapse Weapon Mod with 5 Lumenite Crystal and 650 Scrap. Its description reads:

“Creates a 6m blast which freezes all standard enemies for 7s. Dealing damage to frozen enemies immediately breaks the Time Lapse effect, applying slow for the remaining duration. Mod Power requirement: 1,000.”

The crafting cost of the Time Lapse mod is not high. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only have one stack of Time Lapse at a time, and its 1,000 Mod Power requirement means it’s a slow charge mod. “Standard enemies” is Remnant 2’s way of saying it can’t freeze elite enemies or bosses. That makes Time Lapse great for dealing with big mobs of weak enemies, which can be overwhelming, especially against bosses who spawn them nonstop.

