On the world of Losomn in Remnant 2, you’ll meet a council of hooded figures who have a mystery on their hands. One of the council members killed their king, and they need to figure out who did it. It’ll be up to you to search for clues and ultimately decide who’s guilty. But be warned: Picking the wrong choice can have dire consequences, and the correct answer will vary from player to player.

While Remnant 2 doesn’t give much guidance to players when it comes to solving these puzzles, there’s a way to gather enough evidence that you can confidently say who’s guilty.

Here’s how you can find out who the guilty council member is in Remnant 2.

How to reach the Council Tribunal room and solve its puzzle

Before you can accuse a council member of the crimes, you’ll need to collect evidence.

After the council members have informed you of their dilemma, head out of the room and explore the surrounding areas. You should find a mirror that, after you interact with it, will teleport you to the Council Tribunal map, which resembles an alternate dimension of the Council Room. As you approach the chamber where the council sit, you’ll be bombarded by several of the angel-type enemies found in Losomn. Once you’ve cleared the room, approach the council’s chairs.

When you first find the Council Tribunal chamber, the chairs will have the insignias out of order. Screenshot by Dot Esports The correct order of the keys is shown in the Council Chamber, where the members sit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon closer inspection, each council member’s chair will have an insignia—a rectangular key with a unique symbol representing one of the three council members—at its base. You can interact with the chair to remove the key, which will add it to your inventory. You must then reinsert the keys back into the chairs as they correspond to the other dimension; each key must be slotted into the same chair that its council member sits in.

For my playthrough, this order was as follows:

Left-most chair: Blue – High Councilor Savan’s Key

Middle chair: Red – High Councilor Oniril Key

Right: Purple – High Councilor Nyele’s Key

Once you insert the keys back into the chairs in the proper order, a door will open behind the marble columns. Head up the stairs and you’ll enter another room with a massive statue.

Video by Dot Esports

Collect the evidence: The Assassin’s Dagger

It’s in this room where you’ll find the evidence needed to accuse one of the council members. Head to the giant statue in the middle of the room and then climb up the stone blocks next to it, as shown in the video above. Leap to the ledge that lines the edge of the room and then turn to face the statue. There will be a platform you can jump to where you can find the evidence.

On this platform, you should find an item, the Assassin’s Dagger, that will correspond with the guilty council member. In my playthrough, this dagger was purple and had Nyele’s insignia on it, but it might be different depending on your playthrough.

The color of the dagger will tell you who the guilty council member is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve gathered the evidence, head back to the mirror and return to the Council Chamber room. Interact with the council members again and they’ll ask if you’ve reached a conclusion on who you think is guilty.

Who’s the guilty council member on Losemn in Remnant 2?

When you speak to the council, you can tell them who you believe is guilty. Select the council member whose color and insignia are on the Assassin’s Dagger. Whoever is guilty will attempt to deny the accusations, but after you give the item to the other two council members, the accused will then admit to the crimes. Several other hooded figures will then appear and will kill the guilty council member.

Video by Dot Esports

After correctly identifying the guilty council member, you’ll be rewarded with the Ornate Blade, which will be slightly stronger than your starting melee in terms of raw damage. The Ornate Blade stats are as follows:

52 base damage

11 percent critical hit chance

+105 percent weak spot damage

-5 percent stagger modifier

You can then equip the blade from your inventory and upgrade it from Ward 13 by speaking to Rigs if you have enough scrap and iron.

