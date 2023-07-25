How to solve the Council Tribunal puzzle in Remnant 2

During the questline in Remnant 2 that has to do with uncovering the mystery behind the death of the One True King, you will come across a puzzle in the Council Tribunal room that stalls your ability to find the Assassin’s Seal and the Assassin Dagger.

In the alternate Council Tribunal version of the Council Chamber, you will notice that each of the three high councilors’ chairs has a rectangular key with a unique symbol at its base. You can interact with the chairs to remove the keys and add them to your inventory, but you must then reinsert them back in a certain order to unlock the door behind the marble columns and continue forward.

While this puzzle might seem pretty tricky due to the mirrored dimensions aspect of it, it’s actually quite simple to solve.

Remnant 2 Council Tribunal puzzle answer

The answer to this puzzle is actually right in front of you, or below you, to be exact. In the Council Tribunal room, you can look directly down into the water-like reflection on the floor to see how the keys are configured in the Council Chamber dimension. As such, you can simply copy that same order to get the solution.

Alternatively, you can also go back to the Council Chamber room and copy the correct order that way if the reflection method isn’t working out for you.

In our playthrough, the proper order was as follows:

Left-most chair: Blue – High Councilor Savan’s Key

Middle chair: Red – High Councilor Oniril’s Key

Right: Purple – High Councilor Nyele’s Key

Once you insert the keys into the chairs in the proper order, the door will open, leading to another room with a statue where you will find the evidence needed to accuse one of the council members.

