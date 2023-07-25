How to solve the Great Hall brazier puzzle in Remnant 2

All you need to do is to shoot them in the right order.

Remnant 2 is full of puzzles and mini-games players need to solve before laying hands on some sweet loot. One that most players will most likely encounter is the Great Hall Brazier puzzle, and while it may seem easy, it’s actually a lot more tricky than it looks.

A lot of players spend most of their free time recently enjoying Remnant 2, with us included. If you’re spending enough time exploring the Losomn region you will definitely stumble across the Gilded Chambers.

Within the area, you’ll find a Great Hall room, which will contain braziers on both sides of the room. Once you poke around, you’ll realize the flame of these braziers change color when shot, which hints at another puzzle. Although with little to no details in the area, it may be tough to solve, but luckily, we’ve finally got through it, and here’s how you can do it as well.

How to solve the puzzle in Great Hall in Remnant 2

The key to unlocking the room at the end of the Great Hall is to shoot the braziers so that each side displays five braziers in white color. There’s a catch, however. Once you shoot one brazier, it changes its color, but it also switches the color of the braziers next to it. Don’t worry if you couldn’t come up with a solution yourself, we took our time and had our issues as well. Here’s how to do it.

Once you enter the Great Hall, the colors on the left side will go as follows (from left to right): purple, white, white, white, purple. Here’s the order of braziers we shot to sort the wall on the left.

First brazier on the left

Second brazier on the left

Second-to-last brazier on the right

Last brazier on the right

Middle brazier

First brazier on the left

Last brazier on the right

Afterward, you’ll have to switch sides and change the colors of all the braziers on the right wall. From left to right, they have the colors of white, purple, white, purple, and white. Here’s how to solve them.

First on the left

Last on the right

Middle

Last on the right

Second-to-last on the right

First on the left

You need to make all the braziers burn in white color. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve done these steps, the door should open, and you will be attacked by a couple of small mobs. Once you’ve taken care of them, you might go upstairs to get that sweet loot in the form of a ring called White Pawn Stamp of purple rarity.

