How to get the Assassin’s Dagger in Remnant 2

As you’re probably well familiar with by now, Remnant 2 is chock full of wild twists and turns that make its replayability value go off the charts.

One such nuance of this is with the Assassin’s Dagger, which is initially obtained as a quest item called the Assassin Dagger and can promptly be crafted into a lightweight and silent melee weapon rather than used to finish its side mission.

For those keen on engaging in more melee combat, something that appears to be a major area of improvement from its predecessor thus far, it’ll probably be worth your time picking this one up.

Assassin Dagger exact location in Remnant 2

The Assassin Dagger is hidden in the dark Council Tribunal realm of the Council Chamber on Losomn, particularly behind the statue in the throne room of the One True King.

To reach this area, you will need to engage with The Fae Council Event—a questline that tasks you with uncovering which of the members killed their king.

How to reach the Assassin Dagger in Remnant 2

Once you’ve taken the mirror that transports you to the alternate Council Tribunal version of the Council Chamber room, you will have to solve a puzzle dealing with the high councilors’ chairs and some keys. This shouldn’t take you too long, however, as the solution simply involves rearranging the keys in a way that matches the order from the original Council Chamber room.

Once that’s done, the door to the One True King’s chambers will open. Head into the room, go up the stairs, climb the left side of the throne, and jump to the ledge to pick up the Assassin’s Seal. This Ring pairs perfectly with the dagger as it reduces enemy awareness range by 25 percent and increases all damage dealt to enemies not targeting the wearer by 10 percent.

From there, simply leap to the back of the statue to find the Assassin Dagger. The final step is to take this quest item to Nimue to craft the Assassin’s Dagger. If you did want to use the Assassin Dagger to accuse the correct conspirator of the council and earn the Ornate Blade, you could always re-roll the area and repeat the event to get both weapons.

The Assassin Dagger lies behind the head of the One True King’s statue in Losomn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Assassin’s Dagger full stats and weapon mod

Here’s the description, damage, critical hit chance, and other weapon stats of the Assassin’s Dagger in Remnant 2:

Description : Lightweight. Silent. Deadly. It’s rumored that the blade is meant to bestow a slow, agonizing death.

: Lightweight. Silent. Deadly. It’s rumored that the blade is meant to bestow a slow, agonizing death. Damage: 41

41 Critical Hit Chance : -3 percent

: -3 percent Weak Spot Damage Bonus : +110 percent

: +110 percent Stagger modifier: -15 percent

The Assassin’s Dagger comes stock with the exclusive weapon mod, Bloodthirst, which increases damage dealt to bleeding enemies by 25 percent, increases all damage dealt when attacking from behind by 25 percent, and causes charge attacks to deal 200 bleeding damage over 10 seconds.

