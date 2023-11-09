Remnant 2 The Awakened King: Ritualist class, explained

"Become the master of pain and suffering."

With the release of the The Awakened King DLC, Remnant 2 is set to debut its first post-launch character class—the Ritualist.

As has been demonstrated throughout the early months of Remnant 2 thus far, these classes—or Archetypes—set the foundations for players’ ideal builds and wide-ranging gear hunts. Leading up to the release of this first DLC pack, players had 11 different Archetypes to choose from and master, not to mention all the possible dual-class combinations that the game offers as well.

For those wondering just how much Remnant 2’s incoming 12th class offering will shake up the equation, here’s everything you should know about The Awakened King DLC’s new Ritualist Archetype.

The Awakened King Ritualist Archetype in Remnant 2, explained

“Ensnare your foes in a nightmare dance of stat effects.” Image via Gunfire Games

Dark magic fans, the newest archetype Ritualist is for you. Dubbed a “master of pain and suffering,” the Ritualist specializes in using status effects and AoE damage to punish enemies.

How to unlock the Ritualist in Remnant 2

The Ritualist Archetype is unlocked by finding the Ragged Poppet (H/T Fextralife Remnant 2 Wiki) in The Awakened King DLC and crafting the Cursed Effigy engram.

Remnant 2 Ritualist Archetype Prime Perk

The Ritualist’s signature Prime Perk is Vile, which makes enemies inflicted by negative status effects (e.g. Burning or Bleeding) also take on an additional new status effect called Infected. Infected victims receive 15 percent more status effect damage and spread their statuses to nearby enemies upon death.

Tip: In terms of potential dual-archetype combos, Archon and Challenger perhaps stand out as the two early favorites to pair with the Ritualist as they seem like seamless fits for builds looking to lean even more into dealing elemental damage or damage over time.

Remnant 2 Ritualist Archetype Perks

Here are the Ritualist’s four other Perks, also according to the Fextralife Remnant 2 Wiki:

Wrath (Damage Perk) – Increases all damage to enemies affected by a negative status effect by two percent. The damage increases with your Ritualist level.

(Damage Perk) – Increases all damage to enemies affected by a negative status effect by two percent. The damage increases with your Ritualist level. Terrify (Team Perk) – Killing an entity applies Terrified to all enemies within five meters of the killed entity for 20 seconds. Terrified enemies deal five percent less damage.

(Team Perk) – Killing an entity applies Terrified to all enemies within five meters of the killed entity for 20 seconds. Terrified enemies deal five percent less damage. Dark Blood (Utility Perk) – Reduces damage received from negative status effects by 25 percent.

(Utility Perk) – Reduces damage received from negative status effects by 25 percent. Purge (Relic Perk) – On Relic use, cleanses all negative status effects.

Remnant 2 Ritualist Archetype Skills

You’ll need to be truly ready to take on this monster. Screenshot via Gunfire Games

Here are the three Ritualist Skills that players will be able to choose from:

Eruption – Creates a one-meter explosion for 150 damage on all enemies within 15 meters. The explosion radius and damage increase 100 percent for each unique status effect on the target. All current status effects on the target are also refreshed.

– Creates a one-meter explosion for 150 damage on all enemies within 15 meters. The explosion radius and damage increase 100 percent for each unique status effect on the target. All current status effects on the target are also refreshed. Miasma – Casts an AOE burst that applies Bleeding, Burning, Overloaded, and Corroded to all enemies within 15 meters, deals a total of 1,500 base damage, and lasts 11 seconds.

– Casts an AOE burst that applies Bleeding, Burning, Overloaded, and Corroded to all enemies within 15 meters, deals a total of 1,500 base damage, and lasts 11 seconds. Deathwish – Negates all healing to yourself and drains your health 300 percent over 20 seconds, but also increases all of your damage by 35 percent and grants 10 percent base damage dealt as Lifesteal.

Remnant 2 Ritualist Archetype Trait

Lastly, the Ritualist’s upgradable Archetype Trait is Affliction, which increases status duration against enemies up to 100 percent.