How to defeat the Corruptor in Remant 2: Twisted Arbalest gun

Remnant 2 will have you battle through mystical realms and fight gigantic bosses on your way to saving the universe. The boss fights are all unique and exciting, but what’s better than fighting one boss? Two, of course—at the same time!

The Corruptor has taken over the Thaen tree, and by extension, its Guardian—a giant robotic-like warrior with multiple arms and swords. The Corruptor has commanded this Guardian to defeat you, and you’ll have to bring it down (multiple times). You’ll find the Corruptor in The Great Bole in the Yaesha Realm, and it won’t be an easy fight.

Defeating the Corruptor in Remnant 2, a guide

Four swords? That’s a bit excessive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll immediately notice there are two entities in this boss arena—the Thaen Guardian and the Corruptor itself. Dealing damage to either will deplete the boss’s overall health bar, but for maximum critical damage, you’ll need to hit the Corruptor when it crosses the arena. We’ll get back to this below.

The battle begins with the giant tentacle-like Corruptor retreating to the back of the map. The arena is a long straight column with little cover, with broken staircases leading to floating platforms on the left and right. The Thaen Guardian will be your first opponent, and its crit spot is its head.

The soldier will detach their own arms , each wielding a sword. The arm will be commanded to attack you, which normally strikes between other area-of-effect abilities. Attack the arm to reveal its critical spot at the joint , and target it to “kill” the arm.

, each wielding a sword. The arm will be commanded to attack you, which normally strikes between other area-of-effect abilities. to reveal its , and target it to “kill” the arm. The Guardian will charge down the pathway , swinging its swords around in a circle around itself. If you time your evade perfectly, you can avoid the entire movement and dodge past the Guardian. Alternatively, use the staircases on either side to jump to the other platforms.

, swinging its swords around in a circle around itself. If you time your evade perfectly, you can avoid the entire movement and dodge past the Guardian. Alternatively, use the staircases on either side to jump to the other platforms. The Guardian will charge up and then leap to your location, dealing a delayed area-of-effect blast upon landing. Again, you can time your dodge to avoid this, or you can use the staircases again to leap to the floating platforms as the Guardian can’t control the leap once it has started.

Once you’ve dealt enough damage to the Guardian, the Corruptor will cross the battlefield to revive it. This is your moment to strike: Fire everything you’ve got into the underside of the Corruptor. Its core will be glowing red, but you must be nearly underneath it to see it.

There’s no dodging this beam. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep an eye on the Corruptor after the first time the Guardian is revived, as it has an attack of its own:

The Corruptor will charge up, and then fire a beam of red energy that covers the entire center of the arena, dealing serious damage. While this didn’t kill me, it brought me low enough for the Guardian to finish me off, so if possible use the staircases to jump to the platforms to avoid the beam, then jump back to the center once the beam ends.

that covers the entire center of the arena, dealing serious damage. While this didn’t kill me, it brought me low enough for the Guardian to finish me off, so if possible use the staircases to jump to the platforms to avoid the beam, then jump back to the center once the beam ends. While the Corruptor is reviving the Guardian, winged beasts will swoop down and pepper you with attacks, trying to prevent you from taking a clear shot at the core. I just ignored these by dodging forward just before taking my shot at the core, but if you’ve got a minute, bring them down with a high fire rate secondary.

Related: How to get the Abrasive Whetstone in Remnant 2

Continue to alternate between shooting the Guardian’s head and the Corruptor’s core. Depending on whether the Guardian is alive or dead when you land the final blow on the Corruptor, you’ll receive a different reward.

Rewards for defeating the Corruptor in Remnant 2

Summon a sword to help you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Defeating the Corruptor will get you five Lumenite Crystals, 750 Scrap, a Tome of Knowledge, and a Segment (if you’re still running the campaign). If you kill the Corruptor while the Guardian is dead, you’ll receive the Twisted Lazurite, which you can take to Ava McCabe in Ward 13 to craft the Twisted Arbalest Long Gun.

However, if you can dodge the Guardian long enough to keep him alive while you bring down the Corruptor, the boss will instead drop a Hollow Heart, which can be used to craft the Stonebreaker sword.

About the author